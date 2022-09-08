Fairfield, CA

Fairfield California records 117 F during west coast heat wave

James Patrick

Fairfield, California and the San Francisco Bay Area bakes in an historic heat waveDoug Duran/Bay Area News Group

The West Coast is roasting.

With an unprecedented September heat wave, the City of Fairfield, Ca topped the list of highest temperatures in the San Francisco Bay Area. Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California recorded a temperature on Tuesday of 117 degrees. Several cities from Montana to California had record highs. With air conditioners used at high capacity in California, rolling power blackouts are also a concern due to the stress on the power grids.

People flock to Stinson Beach in Marin County to get relief from the heatSherry LaVars/Marin Independent Journal

As the San Francisco Bay Area is broiling, people are trying to see relief by going to the beach. The crowds have been so large that many beach parking lots are full by late morning. On a Memorial Day the Marin County Sheriff’s office warned people midday that if they were not at the beach yet, they shouldn’t come.

With the lack of rain in California, firefighters are working hard, fighting over 12 wildfires burning in the state. Excessive heat warnings in Fairfield and much of the bay area will continue until Saturday. Weather experts predict temperatures will finally drop into the 80's.

The two largest fires in California are the Mill Fire and the Mountain Fire, both in Northern California. They are 75% and 45% contained respectively.

Power companies have urged businesses and residents to to use as little energy as possible between the hours of 4-9 pm to avoid power outages. People are encouraged to use appliances such as washing machines, dryers, and dishwashers in the late evening or early morning hours.

Weather services feel this will be the last heat wave of the year with temperatures dropping into the 80s, and occasionally in the 70s beginning Saturday.

