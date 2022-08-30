Vermont Woman's Dog helps save her from only the fourth bear attack in the state's history

Susan Lee's Jack Russell terrier helped save her during a bear attack Getty Images

In the post covid era, people all over the country have seen some of the most amazing animal sightings. Coyotes roaming the streets of San Francisco, and bear sightings in areas that rarely see them, have all become things seen around the United States.

On rare occasions, these sightings become much more. A 61-year-old woman from Stafford, Vermont had that type of experience. When she took her dogs out for their routine walk, it was anything but routine.

A coyote seen by the Golden Gate Bridge Jeff Cooperman

As Susan Lee hiked on her property, she had little time to react to a charging black bear. As she tried to escape, she felt the bear bite into her leg as it also used its claws to create 2-9 inch cuts into her leg. Her faithful Jack Russell terrier was there and barked madly at the bear. This startled the bear and it ran away. After the ordeal, Susan quickly got up and went to her house. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and questioned by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.

Bear "hounder" used his dogs to scare the animal out of the area Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Since they started keeping records, this is only the fourth documented bear attack in the history of the state of Vermont. The officials investigated the area. They came to the conclusion that the bear was probably protecting her young and was just startled. Susan called in a “hounder” who are experts used to scare, trap or shoot wild animals that pose a threat to humans. They use tracking dogs with GPS devices connected to their collars to chase and drive the animals out of the area. These are much like dogs used in popular reality shows like Mountain Men.

It's estimated that the bear population in Vermont has tripled in the last 50 years.