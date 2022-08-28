College Football is back! Reviewing the key games early on

The Start of the college football season has some big games including Alabama at Texas Jeff Gross/Getty Images

The first three weeks of the college football season has some great match-ups.

Saturday August 27th saw a Big 10 Showdown in Dublin, Ireland as Northwestern beat Nebraska 31-28 in an entertaining game.

The traditional “Backyard Brawl” will be renewed On Thursday September 1st as West Virginia travels to #17 Pittsburgh. The Mountaineers and Panthers renew a bitter rivalry that was last played almost eleven years ago. Also, Penn St. will visit Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana in a key Big 10 game. On Friday, September 2nd Illinois will play at Indiana and TCU will go to Colorado.

Under the lights, Notre Dame will visit Ohio St. at the Horseshoe Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The first big game of the year will be played on Saturday. The Oregon Ducks will travel to Atlanta and play the defending Champion Georgia Bulldogs. Cincinnati will play at Arkansas. In rare night games, the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame ranked #5 will play at the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio against 2nd ranked Ohio St. while 7th ranked Utah will travel to the “Swamp” and play the unranked Florida Gators.

The Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pitt has been renewed after almost 11 years Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

It is rare for college games to play on Sunday and Monday night, but the season starts with some big-name teams. On Sunday night, two teams trying to get back into the top 20 will play when the LSU Tigers host Florida St. at the Louisiana Superdome. The Clemson Tigers will play Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Monday Night.

On Saturday, September 10th, the biggest game of the day is the early game when the #1 ranked Crimson Tide of Alabama invade Memorial Stadium in Austin to play the Texas Longhorns. Other SEC teams have key early games with South Carolina, led by former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, playing at 19th ranked Arkansas, and 20th ranked Kentucky going into the “Swamp” and taking on Florida.

In a late afternoon game, head coach Lincoln Riley & #14 USC will visit Stanford, while #10 Baylor will have a tough night game on the road playing #25 BYU in Provo, Utah.

This promises to be an amazing season in college football.