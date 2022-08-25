Croffles are delighting diners all over the country

Croffles are catching on everywhere in the U.S. Lee Belote/freelance

Every year or so there seem to be fads that crop up in our society. The croffle is the latest to slowly capture the imagination of eaters all over.

What is a croffle? A croffle is a savory or sweet pastry that is a part croissant and part waffle. It is crispy on the outside and soft and flaky on the inside. In the San Francisco Bay Area, many places have been serving up these tasty treats to satisfy sweet and savory needs of consumers.

Because of its unique texture, you can top a croffle with anything your heart desires. Popular toppings include whip cream and fruit, while some eat it with maple syrup, bacon or ham. Others like cream cheese with various vegetables or smoked salmon. It's popular to use croffles as sandwich bread with crispy Canadian bacon and a touch of maple syrup, alongside a croffle with creamy eggs, bacon and chives. Nutella, marshmallows, and even ice cream with chocolate syrup are delicious ways to eat them.

There is no end to the toppings you can use on Croffles Le Comptoir des Thelices Instagram

They are so popular partly due to the different ways you can eat them, as well as the unique texture. The crispy outside is delicious and the waffle craters are pockets to hold in whatever topping you like. The thin layers and soft texture of the croffle make it an incredible contrast of goodness that can please any palate.

More amazing Croffles Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry Instagram

So if you go out for doughnuts or the tradition breakfast with coffee, you may want to think again. Search online to see who is creating croffles in your area. And make sure to enjoy them any time of day while letting your imagination run wild.