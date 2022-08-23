San Francisco, CA

A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28th

James Patrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YErS0_0hRqo5ff00
Mezli is the first fully automated restaurant that serves food to order.Image credit Mezli

Robots? It’s Silicon Valley.

A unique restaurant called Mezli is opening in San Francisco on August 28th. They are located at the Spark Social Mission Bay area at 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North in San Francisco. Its goal is to cater to the younger more healthy conscious techie market. They plan to serve healthy Mediterranean bowls at very affordable prices. Their goal is to serve fresh food quickly without human contact using robots.

Now some may say this is nothing new but these robots do more than take orders and serve food. They cook the meals. On their website, CEO and co-founder Alex Kolchinski states that they are launching the World’s first fully-Autonomous Restaurant in San Francisco. There will be no human contact from the time you order to the time you get your food. The other 3 co-founders are Alex Gruebele, Max Perham, and Eric Minnich. The first 3 are all from Stanford with advanced degrees and Eric is a well-decorated chef who has worked at a Michelin-star restaurant and who is very talented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HlRYE_0hRqo5ff00
Mezli self serve menuMezli website

Automated food, has been especially embraced by Japan and Singapore for years through their vending machines and some of their restaurants which feature robot-made meals, and mostly robot staff. Pizza Hut in January 2022 launched a pizza store in Isreal where people can order and watch robots make their pizzas while an employee brings out the food. Country Garden’s Restaurant in China does the same. Vending machines around the world serve hot food like soup, fish, hamburgers, pizza, and many other hot dishes. Airports in Japan have restaurant rooms with vending machines serving anything and everything. The quality is good and the food for the most part is fairly affordable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XcZxS_0hRqo5ff00
Some of Mezli's healthy bowlsCourtesy of Mezli Instagram

Mezli though goes the extra mile. They do not have human interaction of any kind. Their website says that due to the difficulty of getting employees, robots allow them to keep the prices low. Some debate that In-N-Out Burger’s lowest wage in California is $15.87 an hour and they rarely have staffing issues and still make a substantial profit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylxP6_0hRqo5ff00
Picking up your order at MezliCourtesy of Mezli's Website

If you are looking for burgers and pizza then this isn’t the place. They do NOT serve beef or pork and the only two types of meat they have are lamb and chicken. Their highest-priced bowl is the Shredded Spiced Lamb & Tzatziki $9.99 bowl with turmeric rice, mushrooms, tomatoes, cabbage slaw, hummus, & a cucumber tzatziki sauce. Their lowest priced bowl is a $6.99 bowl which is for vegetarians and vegans with various vegetables and roasted cauliflower. Their desserts are made with no added sugar and are very health conscious and there are no sodas. Only cold brewed coffee and juice-based drinks with no added sugar. They even use eco-friendly containers. People also have choices in creating their bowls.

While this restaurant may not be for everyone it does cater to the techie crowd and generation and they are hoping this takes off so they can franchise it. The restaurants in general are very small and most take it on the go. The food is prepped every morning in a centralized kitchen and then delivered to the restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HokTH_0hRqo5ff00
The sides at Mezli; they are in the process of expanding their menuCourtesy of Mezli Website

They did have a soft opening for high-end reviewers on Yelp. Some said they were given the food free and almost all the reviews were 5-star. Until you get the general paying public involved, it’s hard to tell if it’s a hit yet.

To be fair so far it seems to be liked by most but the major complaint is that you have to use their app to order. If you don’t use it it’s somewhat confusing to order directly from the restaurant. Companies like customers to use apps because our information can be sold for marketing purposes.

Mezi is an interesting concept and it will attract the techie crowd as well as the people who are curious to see robots making their food. This is part of the future and the owners hope it will be a big hit.

