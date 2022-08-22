Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.

After being lost & abused for 5 years, modern technology helps bring Dottie home again Tanya Ohanian/Facebook

When Tanya Ohanian got a call of a picked-up dog, she thought it was another stray. Little did she know that with the help of modern technology, a 5-year journey would end. Like most shelters, the Evanston Illinois Animal Shelter was a place for stray dogs and cats.

The first thing shelters do is scan the animal for a microchip to try and find the owner. Microchips are often implanted into dogs to identify them. Unfortunately, the information was outdated. They were unable to identify the owners.

Microchip Hunters of Illinois (https://lostdogsillinois.org/categories/microchip-hunters/) came to the rescue. Every state has organizations with volunteers that go the extra mile to find dogs and cats who have microchips with old and outdated information. They use their technical expertise to locate the original owners, and they have succeeded in helping many owners find their lost pets.

Amazingly they learned that this dog was different. After research, they found out the name of the dog was Dottie. They then contacted the owner George Loving. His wife immediately drove from Gary, Indiana to pick her up. George had to work the weekend but they could not wait. He stated that Dottie was stolen five years ago. They had given up hope of her ever being found. He admitted to still crying over the loss. After an examination, it was obvious the thieves that took her abused her greatly. Dottie was now 9 years old.

With some arthritis and physical damage, Dottie still gets around slowly but surely Tanya Ohanian/Facebook

There was a fear that Dottie may not recognize her former owners but the connection was immediate. A little slower and with more gray fur, Dottie immediately became excited and recognized her former family falling to the ground in joy to get her stomach rubbed. Tanya commented it was hard to find a dry eye in the place. “It was beautiful.”

In the year of her death, Doris Day said, “I have found that when you are deeply troubled there are things you get from the silent devoted companionship of a dog that you can get from no other source.” The stories of dogs' love and devotion to people are countless. No one really knows what happened to Dottie in the 5 years she had been away from her family, and probably no one ever will. But with the compassionate work of the Microchip Hunters of Illinois, another family is smiling and made whole again. And Dottie is home once more.