Woodstock, NY

Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering Woodstock

James Patrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ApEOs_0hLTTTPY00
The promoters said 50,000 would show up; In the end 400-500,000 came to WoodstockBarry Z Levine—Getty Images

It was 53 years ago today when one of the most important music festivals of all time ended.

Far away from the world of lip-synching & auto-tune, there was Woodstock. The initial creators of Woodstock were Joel Rosenman, John Roberts, Michael Lang & Artie Kornfeld. From August 15-18 in 1969, Woodstock painted a picture like no other. It was disorganized, haphazard, and magical all in one. In a last-second promise that only 50,000 people would invade the city of Bethel, New York, reluctant politicians gave the ok for the event. Amazingly before the first act, 50,000 early birds started to enter the gates. It was estimated that over 400,000-500,000 eventually attended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRUnX_0hLTTTPY00
The Sheer Humanity of Woodstock overwhelmed everyoneJOHN DOMINIS/THE LIFE PICTURE COLLECTION VIA GETTY IMAGES

It was marketed as an Aquarian Exposition: 3 days of Peace & Music. The early posters by Arnold Skolnick go for $2,000-$3,000 depending on the condition.

In all 33 amazing acts ran, walked, and staggered onto the stage that was put together at the last second. They had 2 stages in total. One for the music, and the other for non-musical art forms. The opening act for the 3-day festival was Richie Havens. The final act for that night was Joan Baez who started at 1 a.m. while being 6 months pregnant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAzY9_0hLTTTPY00
Janis Joplin blew away the Woodstock crowd with her raw, powerful voice.Baron Wolman/Caters News

Some bands had major delays like The Grateful Dead. With the rain coming down hard, it flooded the stage and created a dangerous situation after they complained of being shocked by electrical equipment. That along with sound issues made it difficult for them. When they ended Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) finally started their set at 12:30 Sunday morning. Eventually, the Who would start at 5 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NiQPA_0hLTTTPY00
The highways were backed up for miles on the way to Woodstock. Some actually left their cars and walked.Baron Wolman/Caters News

There were so many stars at the festival that it wasn’t funny. Carlos Santana was somewhat unknown at the time but was a fan favorite and rocketed to fame. Some say CCR was one of the best bands of the festival but due to their late hour, they didn’t get the credit they deserved. John Fogerty was very upset at the haphazard setup they had to play in but they came through with flying colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uf0FK_0hLTTTPY00
Artie Kornfeld, Michael Lang, Joel Rosenman (not pictured John Roberts) organizers of WoodstockDAVE ALLOCCA/STARPIX/SHUTTERSTOCK

The Who wowed the crowd and gave them a wake-up they would never forget. And in the early morning hours in a downpour, Sly And The Family Stone had people dancing and singing. Crosby, Stills & Nash did their amazing set and Joe Cocker cemented his name in music with a performance that included the Beatle's “With a Little Help From My Friends”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368rkm_0hLTTTPY00
Joe Cocker shares his soul in his music at WoodstockAP/Shutterstock

Out of all the amazing talents that were seen though, two seemed to grasp the moment to eternal fame. Janis Joplin was a force of nature leaving some in the crowd listening with their mouths wide open in shock at how talented she was. Few had ever heard such a raw showing of passion and talent. And to end it all, the great Jimi Hendrix showed why many feel he is the greatest rock guitar player of all time. His rendition of the Star Spangled Banner mimicked the feelings of anger, chaos, and social strife that was a big part of the 1960s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ybnxr_0hLTTTPY00
Expecting 50,000 people between 400-500,000 show up.AP News

The mainstream media outside of New York famously didn’t cover it much other than to talk about some of the issues they were having. All in all, there were 3 deaths at Woodstock with 2 overdoses and 1 person who was run over by a vehicle. There were 80 arrests with drug use being the main issue. There were no arrests for violence.

Woodstock was a cultural and musical phenomenon. The music created a foundation that fueled groups and genres for decades. The huge sales today of vinyl albums for classic groups of the past sends a message of just how special this era and Woodstock was. In its strange way, Woodstock spread the hope of peace, love, and music that is positive and good for any generation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Woodstock# Concert# 1969# Jimi Hendrix# Janis Joplin

Comments / 16

Published by

Writer & Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast with Florence Carmela. We conduct Celebrity Interviews, cover Pop Culture & Trending News Stories! I've been a featured guest on several radio shows & podcasts. Twitter: @realjamespat @FlorenceCarmela

Fairfield, CA
843 followers

More from James Patrick

San Francisco, CA

Croffles are delighting diners all over the country

Croffles are catching on everywhere in the U.S.Lee Belote/freelance. Every year or so there seem to be fads that crop up in our society. The croffle is the latest to slowly capture the imagination of eaters all over.

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28th

Mezli is the first fully automated restaurant that serves food to order.Image credit Mezli. Robots? It’s Silicon Valley. A unique restaurant called Mezli is opening in San Francisco on August 28th. They are located at the Spark Social Mission Bay area at 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North in San Francisco. Its goal is to cater to the younger more healthy conscious techie market. They plan to serve healthy Mediterranean bowls at very affordable prices. Their goal is to serve fresh food quickly without human contact using robots.

Read full story
8 comments
Evanston, IL

Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.

After being lost & abused for 5 years, modern technology helps bring Dottie home againTanya Ohanian/Facebook. When Tanya Ohanian got a call of a picked-up dog, she thought it was another stray. Little did she know that with the help of modern technology, a 5-year journey would end. Like most shelters, the Evanston Illinois Animal Shelter was a place for stray dogs and cats.

Read full story
12 comments

The Bizarre Alex Jones trial highlights; With Punitive damage phase ahead, jury awards Sandy Hook parents $4.1 Million

Alex Jones leaves the stand with Judge Maya Guerra Gamble presidingBriana Sanchez/Pool via Reuters. A jury has awarded the separated parents of Sandy Hook Shooting victim Jesse Lewis 4.1 million dollars in the Alex Jones defamation suit. The compensatory phase has now ended. Experts have pointed out, the punitive phase is often where large settlements are given.

Read full story
10 comments
Napa, CA

Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and food

Napa Porchfest is back after a 3 years hiatusRick Anderson. It’s exactly what it sounds like; Out of the garage and onto the porch. In a city and valley that caters to tourism, it’s great to see something locals can enjoy. In what is becoming a nation-wide event, Napa, California’s 10th annual Porchfest will occur on Sunday, July 31 after a 3 year hiatus.

Read full story
7 comments

When is it too hot to walk your dog? Proper care when they are overheated? Walking your dog during the summer

An owner keeps their dog hydrated during a walkCHALABALA / GETTY. With another year of record-breaking heat in the United States, it’s more important than ever to take care of our pets, especially dogs. People often underestimate the damage that the heat can cause. Let's go over some ways to walk our dogs and enjoy the hot summer months safely.

Read full story
6 comments

Remembering Taurean Blacque who changed lives while being a key cast member of Hill Street Blues

Actor Taurean Blacque who played Neal Washington on Hill Street BluesGetty Images. In a year where the world has lost many big names in Hollywood, we have lost others who may not be household names who also made their mark.

Read full story
68 comments
Gilroy, CA

One of the most popular Food Festivals in America is back but not without much controversy

Gourmet Alley at a Previous Gilroy Garlic FestivalDave Colby, Gilroy, Ca Patch Staff. One of the most popular food festivals in America is back but not without controversy. If you grew up in the San Francisco Bay area, you were lucky to have your pick of food festivals in the Summer months. The king of all food festivals is the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, CA. Chefs from around the world come to the festival to cook and enjoy incredible foods found in Gourmet Alley. The festival falls on the last full weekend of July. The festival offered free samples of garlic ice cream to the more adventurous eaters.

Read full story
4 comments

"Tony Dow's Bizarre Story; He's Still Alive"

Tony Dow played Wally Cleaver on the hit show "Leave It To Beaver"Everett Collection/Getty Images. (update: Tony Dow was confirmed to have passed away the following morning. This was announced by his management and his son Christopher)

Read full story
53 comments

Another Italian Movie Icon is Gone. Remembering Paul Sorvino

Paul Sorvino in GoodfellasWarner Brothers/kodak/Shutterstock. Another Italian movie icon is gone. The year 2022 has been hard on the Italian movie scene. We have lost Ray Liotta, Tony Sirico, and James Caan. Sadly you can add another name to the list. When the death of beloved and classy Paul Sorvino was announced at the age of 83, fans all over mourned another figure in the movie world.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

Oak Fire Update: Firefighters Have 10% Containment in Fast Moving California Fire

Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif.Noah Berger AP News. Another Megafire in California. The governor of California Gaven Newsome issued a state of emergency in the latest California fire. The Oak Fire in Mariposa County near Yosemite is the third fire in two weeks in the County. This fire is so dangerous that even after 2,000 firefighters and 17 helicopters have fought it this weekend, it was announced by authorities that it remains only 10% contained.

Read full story
7 comments
Solano County, CA

Police Make an Arrest in Multiple Cold Cases With One Dating Back 42 Years

James Ray Gary 76 from Fairfield, Ca has been arrested for Multiple cold cases dating back 42 yearsCourtesy of the Solano Sheriff's Department. A little luck goes a long way. Multiple cold cases including one dating back 42 years, may have finally been solved. The Solano County Sheriff's office announced the arrest of well-liked retired carpenter James Ray Gary 76 from Fairfield, California. He has been linked to three cold cases; 2 murders and one sexual assault; through DNA analysis where he was matched to each crime. Deputies fear there is a good probability there are more victims.

Read full story
8 comments
Uvalde, TX

An Amazing Outpouring of Support by the Community of Uvalde Helps Teacher Arnie Reyes Heal After School Shooting

Robb Elementary School Teacher Arnie Reyes is Overwhelmed by The Support From UvaldeStephanie Whitfield, KHOU 11 Staff in Houston, TX. The line of cars never seemed to end. When the community of Uvalde, Texas came out to support Robb Elementary School teacher Arnulfo "Arnie" Reyes, it was a scene out of a movie.

Read full story
8 comments

Remembering Penny Marshall on the 30th Anniversary of A League Of Their Own.

This July marks the 30th anniversary of the incredible baseball movie, A League of Their Own. The guts and determination shown by director Penny Marshall were the driving force in sharing a part of American history that few knew.

Read full story
46 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy