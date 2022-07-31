Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and food

Napa Porchfest is back after a 3 years hiatus Rick Anderson

It’s exactly what it sounds like; Out of the garage and onto the porch.

In a city and valley that caters to tourism, it’s great to see something locals can enjoy. In what is becoming a nation-wide event, Napa, California’s 10th annual Porchfest will occur on Sunday, July 31 after a 3 year hiatus.

The 9th annual Napa Porchfest was another huge hit & it's back in 2022

On the last Sunday of July, the City Of Napa closes off the historic Fuller Park Area in Old Town Napa and allows people to walk, bike, skate, or even dance to porch’s of different houses where a band is playing literally on the porch. Many of the homes are amazing in architecture with rustic charm. The cost is free. It's a celebration of some of the best music by local musicians. It is a family event, and to encourage a safe time, no alcohol is allowed.

Out of the garage and onto the porch; Napa, Ca Porchfest

The first Porchfest in the United States was in Ithaca, New York in 2007. They have become popular in Canada as well. Napa’s Porchfest was the first one west of the Mississippi.

Food & Beverages Napa’s Way:

Napa is about good food so there will be countless food trucks selling some of the freshest and best food around. The bay area has some of the best food trucks in the country.

With each house having a different group, Napa's Porchfest has something for everyone

Just some of the great options are carnitas, tacos, specialty hamburgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and salads galore. The food is vast and delicious.

Napa Locals Doing it Right:

What is really exciting is the celebration of the community and the fun time everyone has getting to know one another in a great setting. Great music, food and a positive community spirit is what locals in Napa really are about.