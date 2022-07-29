Remembering Taurean Blacque who changed lives while being a key cast member of Hill Street Blues

James Patrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14RHpi_0gxbQ2hC00
Actor Taurean Blacque who played Neal Washington on Hill Street BluesGetty Images

In a year where the world has lost many big names in Hollywood, we have lost others who may not be household names who also made their mark.

Taurean Blacque was one of those names. His family announced he passed away from a sudden illness at 82. He is best remembered playing the cool, level-headed, and smart Neal Washington on one of the greatest shows of all time, Hill Street Blues. He was nominated for an Emmy for his role.

(below is a commercial Taurean did to promote adoption)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EdeaxUUxw1k

Taurean Blacque's story is very unique. He was a mailman but at age 30 he decided to go into acting. He got his first television job at 37 and landed the role of Washington at 41. Hill Street Blues was never a ratings blockbuster but people knew at the time that this was a special show. It remains the lowest-rated show in television history that was given a second season. It was the 87th most watched show out of 96 that first year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KG1eq_0gxbQ2hC00
The Early Casts of Hill Street BluesMtm Enterprises/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Co-creator Steven Bochco was asked in interviews if he ever thought the show would be canceled. Bochco said, “The Networks told me after season 1 that they wanted to cancel the show, but how do you cancel a show that is nominated for a record amount of Emmy's?”

After the first season, it won a then-record 8 Emmy’s, which at the time was the most ever won by a new show. Only Hill Street Blues and the West Wing ever won 4 straight Primetime Outstanding Drama Series Emmy’s and each won it in the show's first 4 years which is also a record. In 2013 TV Guide voted Hill Street Blues the greatest primetime drama show of all time and the 23rd greatest television show ever. And don't forget the theme song by Mike Post which climbed to #10 on the U.S. top 100 Billboard Charts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gFxFX_0gxbQ2hC00
J.D. LaRue & Neal Washington of Hill Street Blues played by Kiel Martin and Laurean BlacqueROBERT ISENBERG/NBCU PHOTO BANK/NBCUNIVERSAL/GETTY

What made the show amazing was the groundbreaking realism of the show and the characters. While the network wanted Neal Washington to play a hip, jive stereotypical African American, to their credit they allowed Blacque to create a deep, laid-back, and grounded person that became one of the pillars of the police force. Blacque said it was important to create an African American character with depth and substance. And boy was he cool with his laid-back demeanor, deep voice, and the toothpick in his mouth.

(below is Mike Posts top 10 hit, The Theme Song from Hill Street Blues w/Larry Carlton on Guitar)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSOeRqNtQtM

“Taurean was a sweet and kind guy," stated Daniel J. Travanti who played Captain Furillo. “He was almost like a preacher. People don’t know about his humanitarian spirit adopting several children. He shared his faith through his actions and not by preaching."

In 1989 President George H. W. Bush appointed Taurean the national spokesperson for adoption. He had 2 sons with his wife before he divorce. Eventually he wound up adopting 10 children. He fought the adoption agencies that didn’t support him because he was a single father. He hoped that every child could have a home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dEPnB_0gxbQ2hC00
The Hillstreet Blues Cast celebrate more Emmy awardsMargaret C. Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Every cop and law show uses a part of Hill Street Blues in its episodes and it never got its due, and neither has Taurean Blacque. In his later years, he was active in theater and enjoyed his family. Those that knew him will always remember him fondly. He is immortalized playing a role in one of the greatest television shows of all time. His most lasting gift was not sharing his talents, but sharing his heart in promoting adoption. A life well done.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hill Street Blues# Emmy# Taurean Blacque# Neal Washington# Adoption

Comments / 65

Published by

Writer & Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast with Florence Carmela. We conduct Celebrity Interviews, cover Pop Culture & Trending News Stories! I've been a featured guest on several radio shows & podcasts. Twitter: @realjamespat @FlorenceCarmela

Fairfield, CA
775 followers

More from James Patrick

Napa, CA

Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and food

Napa Porchfest is back after a 3 years hiatusRick Anderson. It’s exactly what it sounds like; Out of the garage and onto the porch. In a city and valley that caters to tourism, it’s great to see something locals can enjoy. In what is becoming a nation-wide event, Napa, California’s 10th annual Porchfest will occur on Sunday, July 31 after a 3 year hiatus.

Read full story
5 comments

When is it too hot to walk your dog? Proper care when they are overheated? Walking your dog during the summer

An owner keeps their dog hydrated during a walkCHALABALA / GETTY. With another year of record-breaking heat in the United States, it’s more important than ever to take care of our pets, especially dogs. People often underestimate the damage that the heat can cause. Let's go over some ways to walk our dogs and enjoy the hot summer months safely.

Read full story
6 comments
Gilroy, CA

One of the most popular Food Festivals in America is back but not without much controversy

Gourmet Alley at a Previous Gilroy Garlic FestivalDave Colby, Gilroy, Ca Patch Staff. One of the most popular food festivals in America is back but not without controversy. If you grew up in the San Francisco Bay area, you were lucky to have your pick of food festivals in the Summer months. The king of all food festivals is the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, CA. Chefs from around the world come to the festival to cook and enjoy incredible foods found in Gourmet Alley. The festival falls on the last full weekend of July. The festival offered free samples of garlic ice cream to the more adventurous eaters.

Read full story
4 comments

"Tony Dow's Bizarre Story; He's Still Alive"

Tony Dow played Wally Cleaver on the hit show "Leave It To Beaver"Everett Collection/Getty Images. (update: Tony Dow was confirmed to have passed away the following morning. This was announced by his management and his son Christopher)

Read full story
53 comments
California State

Oak Fire Update: Firefighters Have 10% Containment in Fast Moving California Fire

Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif.Noah Berger AP News. Another Megafire in California. The governor of California Gaven Newsome issued a state of emergency in the latest California fire. The Oak Fire in Mariposa County near Yosemite is the third fire in two weeks in the County. This fire is so dangerous that even after 2,000 firefighters and 17 helicopters have fought it this weekend, it was announced by authorities that it remains only 10% contained.

Read full story
7 comments
Solano County, CA

Police Make an Arrest in Multiple Cold Cases With One Dating Back 42 Years

James Ray Gary 76 from Fairfield, Ca has been arrested for Multiple cold cases dating back 42 yearsCourtesy of the Solano Sheriff's Department. A little luck goes a long way. Multiple cold cases including one dating back 42 years, may have finally been solved. The Solano County Sheriff's office announced the arrest of well-liked retired carpenter James Ray Gary 76 from Fairfield, California. He has been linked to three cold cases; 2 murders and one sexual assault; through DNA analysis where he was matched to each crime. Deputies fear there is a good probability there are more victims.

Read full story
7 comments
Uvalde, TX

An Amazing Outpouring of Support by the Community of Uvalde Helps Teacher Arnie Reyes Heal After School Shooting

Robb Elementary School Teacher Arnie Reyes is Overwhelmed by The Support From UvaldeStephanie Whitfield, KHOU 11 Staff in Houston, TX. The line of cars never seemed to end. When the community of Uvalde, Texas came out to support Robb Elementary School teacher Arnulfo "Arnie" Reyes, it was a scene out of a movie.

Read full story
8 comments

Remembering Penny Marshall on the 30th Anniversary of A League Of Their Own.

This July marks the 30th anniversary of the incredible baseball movie, A League of Their Own. The guts and determination shown by director Penny Marshall were the driving force in sharing a part of American history that few knew.

Read full story
46 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy