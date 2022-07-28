"Tony Dow's Bizarre Story; He's Still Alive"

James Patrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jC2HI_0gupSF0d00
Tony Dow played Wally Cleaver on the hit show "Leave It To Beaver"Everett Collection/Getty Images

(update: Tony Dow was confirmed to have passed away the following morning. This was announced by his management and his son Christopher)

He isn’t gone after all.

It was announced on Tuesday that Tony Dow; the beloved star of the hit show “Leave It To Beaver” had passed away. Or did he?

In a bizarre twist, hours later it was reported that he did not pass away. After all of the condolences and remembrances, he had not died after all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQgHg_0gupSF0d00
Tony's son Christopher, granddaughter Tyla, Tony DowInstagram (Tony Dow's)

Tony Dow's son Christopher as well as his management team, cleared up the matter stating that Tony’s wife of 42 years Lauren had mistakenly thought he had passed. She then told the management team who thus told the media. With a lack of sleep and under tremendous pressure, she is coping the best she can and admits at times things are a little fuzzy for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQyqw_0gupSF0d00
Tony Dow with his wife of 42 years, LaurenTony Dow Instagram

His wife Lauren was very apologetic and emotional stating that it was all her fault and that she greatly apologized for any confusion. Their son Christopher announced yesterday on Tony’s popular Facebook page that Tony is in his last hours in hospice care but that he has not passed away yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TrHtW_0gupSF0d00
Jerry Mathers, Tony Dow, Barbara Billingsley, Hugh Beaumont of "Leave it To Beaver"Getty Images

Tony Dow earned fame portraying Wally Cleaver on the hit television show, “Leave It To Beaver”. Along with Barbara Billingsley, Hugh Beaumont & Jerry Mathers who played the Beaver, they paved their way into television history with their wholesome and loving family. Hugh Beaumont passed away in 1982 at the age of 73. Barbara Billingsley was a popular figure in the movies and on television and worked up until 2003. She died at the age of 94 in 2010 staying active and close to her television co-stars. Jerry Mathers is still very active often attending various Comic Cons and Fanfests meeting with their loyal and fervent following. Dow has maintained a deep friendship with Mathers for over 65 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OORav_0gupSF0d00
Tony Dow, Lou Ferrigno & Jerry Mathers at a Fan FestTony Dow Facebook

In the day where sites seem to have to be first, there always seems to be hoaxes or false stories that fool the public and its readers. In this case, it just seemed to be a distraught wife who became a little overwhelmed by the situation. I’m sure everyone can understand that.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tony Dow# Jerry Mathers# Leave It To Beaver# Television# Lauren Dow

Comments / 53

Published by

Writer & Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast with Florence Carmela. We conduct Celebrity Interviews, cover Pop Culture & Trending News Stories! I've been a featured guest on several radio shows & podcasts. Twitter: @realjamespat @FlorenceCarmela

Fairfield, CA
808 followers

More from James Patrick

Napa, CA

Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and food

Napa Porchfest is back after a 3 years hiatusRick Anderson. It’s exactly what it sounds like; Out of the garage and onto the porch. In a city and valley that caters to tourism, it’s great to see something locals can enjoy. In what is becoming a nation-wide event, Napa, California’s 10th annual Porchfest will occur on Sunday, July 31 after a 3 year hiatus.

Read full story
5 comments

When is it too hot to walk your dog? Proper care when they are overheated? Walking your dog during the summer

An owner keeps their dog hydrated during a walkCHALABALA / GETTY. With another year of record-breaking heat in the United States, it’s more important than ever to take care of our pets, especially dogs. People often underestimate the damage that the heat can cause. Let's go over some ways to walk our dogs and enjoy the hot summer months safely.

Read full story
6 comments

Remembering Taurean Blacque who changed lives while being a key cast member of Hill Street Blues

Actor Taurean Blacque who played Neal Washington on Hill Street BluesGetty Images. In a year where the world has lost many big names in Hollywood, we have lost others who may not be household names who also made their mark.

Read full story
65 comments
Gilroy, CA

One of the most popular Food Festivals in America is back but not without much controversy

Gourmet Alley at a Previous Gilroy Garlic FestivalDave Colby, Gilroy, Ca Patch Staff. One of the most popular food festivals in America is back but not without controversy. If you grew up in the San Francisco Bay area, you were lucky to have your pick of food festivals in the Summer months. The king of all food festivals is the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, CA. Chefs from around the world come to the festival to cook and enjoy incredible foods found in Gourmet Alley. The festival falls on the last full weekend of July. The festival offered free samples of garlic ice cream to the more adventurous eaters.

Read full story
4 comments

Oak Fire Update: Firefighters Have 10% Containment in Fast Moving California Fire

Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif.Noah Berger AP News. Another Megafire in California. The governor of California Gaven Newsome issued a state of emergency in the latest California fire. The Oak Fire in Mariposa County near Yosemite is the third fire in two weeks in the County. This fire is so dangerous that even after 2,000 firefighters and 17 helicopters have fought it this weekend, it was announced by authorities that it remains only 10% contained.

Read full story
7 comments

Police Make an Arrest in Multiple Cold Cases With One Dating Back 42 Years

James Ray Gary 76 from Fairfield, Ca has been arrested for Multiple cold cases dating back 42 yearsCourtesy of the Solano Sheriff's Department. A little luck goes a long way. Multiple cold cases including one dating back 42 years, may have finally been solved. The Solano County Sheriff's office announced the arrest of well-liked retired carpenter James Ray Gary 76 from Fairfield, California. He has been linked to three cold cases; 2 murders and one sexual assault; through DNA analysis where he was matched to each crime. Deputies fear there is a good probability there are more victims.

Read full story
7 comments
Uvalde, TX

An Amazing Outpouring of Support by the Community of Uvalde Helps Teacher Arnie Reyes Heal After School Shooting

Robb Elementary School Teacher Arnie Reyes is Overwhelmed by The Support From UvaldeStephanie Whitfield, KHOU 11 Staff in Houston, TX. The line of cars never seemed to end. When the community of Uvalde, Texas came out to support Robb Elementary School teacher Arnulfo "Arnie" Reyes, it was a scene out of a movie.

Read full story
8 comments

Remembering Penny Marshall on the 30th Anniversary of A League Of Their Own.

This July marks the 30th anniversary of the incredible baseball movie, A League of Their Own. The guts and determination shown by director Penny Marshall were the driving force in sharing a part of American history that few knew.

Read full story
46 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy