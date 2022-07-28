"Tony Dow's Bizarre Story; He's Still Alive"

Tony Dow played Wally Cleaver on the hit show "Leave It To Beaver" Everett Collection/Getty Images

(update: Tony Dow was confirmed to have passed away the following morning. This was announced by his management and his son Christopher)

He isn’t gone after all.

It was announced on Tuesday that Tony Dow; the beloved star of the hit show “Leave It To Beaver” had passed away. Or did he?

In a bizarre twist, hours later it was reported that he did not pass away. After all of the condolences and remembrances, he had not died after all.

Tony's son Christopher, granddaughter Tyla, Tony Dow Instagram (Tony Dow's)

Tony Dow's son Christopher as well as his management team, cleared up the matter stating that Tony’s wife of 42 years Lauren had mistakenly thought he had passed. She then told the management team who thus told the media. With a lack of sleep and under tremendous pressure, she is coping the best she can and admits at times things are a little fuzzy for her.

Tony Dow with his wife of 42 years, Lauren Tony Dow Instagram

His wife Lauren was very apologetic and emotional stating that it was all her fault and that she greatly apologized for any confusion. Their son Christopher announced yesterday on Tony’s popular Facebook page that Tony is in his last hours in hospice care but that he has not passed away yet.

Jerry Mathers, Tony Dow, Barbara Billingsley, Hugh Beaumont of "Leave it To Beaver" Getty Images

Tony Dow earned fame portraying Wally Cleaver on the hit television show, “Leave It To Beaver”. Along with Barbara Billingsley, Hugh Beaumont & Jerry Mathers who played the Beaver, they paved their way into television history with their wholesome and loving family. Hugh Beaumont passed away in 1982 at the age of 73. Barbara Billingsley was a popular figure in the movies and on television and worked up until 2003. She died at the age of 94 in 2010 staying active and close to her television co-stars. Jerry Mathers is still very active often attending various Comic Cons and Fanfests meeting with their loyal and fervent following. Dow has maintained a deep friendship with Mathers for over 65 years.

Tony Dow, Lou Ferrigno & Jerry Mathers at a Fan Fest Tony Dow Facebook

In the day where sites seem to have to be first, there always seems to be hoaxes or false stories that fool the public and its readers. In this case, it just seemed to be a distraught wife who became a little overwhelmed by the situation. I’m sure everyone can understand that.