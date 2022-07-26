Another Italian Movie Icon is Gone. Remembering Paul Sorvino

James Patrick

Paul Sorvino in GoodfellasWarner Brothers/kodak/Shutterstock

Another Italian movie icon is gone.

The year 2022 has been hard on the Italian movie scene. We have lost Ray Liotta, Tony Sirico, and James Caan. Sadly you can add another name to the list. When the death of beloved and classy Paul Sorvino was announced at the age of 83, fans all over mourned another figure in the movie world.

He is the father of Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite). Mira paid tribute on Twitter and also posted a heartbreaking picture of a large black background on Instagram and Facebook.

Paul was so much more than an actor. He was an accomplished Tenor Opera Singer who once sang with Andrea Bocelli and for the New York Opera at Lincoln Center. In 1973 Sorvino was nominated for a Tony award for the original That Championship Season. He played Sergeant Phil Cerreta in the television series Law & Order and was Nicolo Rizzuto Sr. in another series Bad Blood. He had an underrated role as Henry Kissinger in the 1996 movie Nixon.

Paul and Mira SorvinoPaul Archuleta/Filmmagic

But it was his role as Paulie Cicero in Goodfellas that he'll be remembered for. His calm and cool but violent personality mixed well with the other characters. Martin Scorsese’s violent depiction of the life of Henry Hill is still considered one of the great Mafia movies of all time. Three days before the film shot, Sorvino tried to bow out of the role stating that he didn’t think the movie would be any good and also complaining about the laid-back nature of his character. Eventually, he agreed to do the film and the rest is history.

The cast of GoodfellasGetty Images

Sorvino also was an author writing a cookbook in 2017 titled, “Pinot, Pasta, and Parties” with his wife Dee Dee. At 6’ 3”, he was an imposing figure on screen, but a charming and kind man off of it. His love for his family, good food, and good vibes will always endear him to those who knew him. He is survived by his children Mira, Amanda and Michael and his wife Dee Dee.

Paul Sorvino & his wife Dee Dee on the cover of their book "Pinot, Pasta and Parties"Amazon Books

