Oak Fire Update: Firefighters Have 10% Containment in Fast Moving California Fire

James Patrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qR0Ze_0gs9v7nq00
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif.Noah Berger AP News

Another Megafire in California.

The governor of California Gaven Newsome issued a state of emergency in the latest California fire. The Oak Fire in Mariposa County near Yosemite is the third fire in two weeks in the County. This fire is so dangerous that even after 2,000 firefighters and 17 helicopters have fought it this weekend, it was announced by authorities that it remains only 10% contained.

This story is all too familiar to Californians. The red and black skies and locomotive sounds of a California fire are terrifying even to the most seasoned residents. With record drought, strong winds, and 100F weather, these Megafires have tormented many and destroyed entire towns like Paradise. Added to this are the steep terrain and low humidity, which has even some firefighter officials surprised at how fast the fire is spreading.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKCDm_0gs9v7nq00
Firefighter Joanna Jimenez comforts a dog she found wandering in a fire evacuation zone as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif.Noah Berger AP News

In the latest fire report, almost 17,000 acres have burned and 6,000 people were asked to evacuate. They state that ten structures are destroyed and five more were damaged. Sadly 3200 more buildings are in danger. With the weather for the next two weeks being predicted in the high 90s to low 100s, it will be a long hard fight for firefighters and residents.

Below is the Mariposa Fire Map showing the progression of the fire. It is updated frequently.

https://www.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=9cdac8da837f4ef3b9abd8d0a67ec7d4&extent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488Wju_0gs9v7nq00
Planes Drop Retardant on Oak Fire in Mariposa County, CaliforniaKPIX CBS SF Bay Area

The state of California’s Cal Fire website has the latest road closures and evacuation orders. Please look up if you are under mandatory evacuations or warnings.

https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2022/7/22/oak-fire/

State and Fire Officials have said there is an ongoing investigation into what led to the fire. They have asked the public for help. If you have any information to the start of this fire, please call the Mariposa County Fire Department at 209-966-4330 or email them at mpafire@mariposacounty.org.

# fire# Mariposa County# Yosemite# California# Oak Fire in Mariposa County

