An Amazing Outpouring of Support by the Community of Uvalde Helps Teacher Arnie Reyes Heal After School Shooting

Robb Elementary School Teacher Arnie Reyes is Overwhelmed by The Support From Uvalde Stephanie Whitfield, KHOU 11 Staff in Houston, TX

The line of cars never seemed to end.

When the community of Uvalde, Texas came out to support Robb Elementary School teacher Arnulfo "Arnie" Reyes, it was a scene out of a movie.

A caravan of cars drove by his house to say thank you and give their support to Reyes in the only way they knew how. Some brought food, or gift baskets, while others brought hugs and support. At times, the emotions were overwhelming for Reyes, who was in awe of the amazing display of compassion. He was seen sobbing with perfect strangers who shared a common bond of grief that few could imagine.

Reyes had lost 11 of his 18 students in the shooting. Due to an awards ceremony, seven students were not in the classroom.

Teacher Arnulfo Reyes & his Mom Rosemary on his return from the Hospital after the Uvalde Shooting Rudy Aguero

Strangers have mowed his lawn, done simple chores, and taken him to his doctor's appointments. Many drop-off meals or food baskets that will help him during his rehabilitation. After 10 surgeries, his road to recovery will be long and hard with more surgeries to come. His left arm is taped and connected to a draining tube, and his back also has a lot of healing to do after the gunman shot him one last time to make sure he was dead. He doesn’t know if he will ever teach again.

There remain more questions than answers. In an ironic twist, Police Chief Pete Arredondo turns out to be Reyes's second cousin. Arredondo said one of the issues the police had was that the classroom’s door was locked and they couldn’t find the keys, Reyes said, "The door lock hasn’t worked for 2 years." I’ve asked several times for it to be fixed." In interviews, the 45-year-old teacher complained about how hard it was to get money for several projects around the school. In an interview with NPR, he said, "Don't wait for a tragedy to say, 'Here is $10 million, now you can have the best school."

Memorial at Robb Elementary School After the Uvalde Shooting Jon Farina/UPI

It took 77 minutes for the police to finally enter the classroom to get the gunman. This was the same amount of time it took police to take down the gunman in the famous San Ysidro, California shooting in 1977 at McDonald’s. That shooting killed 21 and wounded 19. The San Ysidro shooting supposedly changed the way law enforcement handled mass shootings, trying to limit as much delay as possible. As Reyes's cell phone rang, the gunman placed it on Reyes's back, thinking he was dead.

Uvalde, Texas School Shooting Victims KSAT.com

With so many emotions running high, the caravan of support was a great start to healing their community and the country. Arnie Reyes vows to not let his students' or the teacher's deaths be in vain. He has often stated that he felt forgotten during the shooting, but now he feels the community is helping him to heal.