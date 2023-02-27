"Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Teach Their Children at Home to Reject Gender Norms"

The pair first met on the set of their film, The Place Beyond the Pines (2012), where they played love interests. While filming, they reportedly hit it off and began dating shortly after the movie wrapped up. Since then, they have been one of Hollywood's most low-key couples, shying away from the public eye and rarely making appearances together.

Despite their privacy, fans of the couple have been eagerly following their journey, especially since the birth of their two daughters, Esmeralda (born in 2014) and Amada (born in 2016). Ryan and Eva have been vocal about their desire to keep their children out of the public eye, and have managed to maintain a relatively low profile while raising their family.

In an interview with People magazine, Eva shared that becoming a mother has been her greatest joy. "It's so fun and beautiful and maddening," she said. "It's so hard, of course, but it's like that feeling of...you end your day, you put them to bed, and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, 'We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed.'"

Ryan, too, has expressed his love for his family and his desire to be a present and involved father. "I think women are better than men," he joked during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "They are stronger, more evolved. You can tell especially when you have daughters and you see their early stages, they are just leaps and bounds beyond boys immediately."

While Ryan and Eva have mostly stayed out of the public eye, they have occasionally shared snippets of their life together on social media. In 2020, Eva posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a T-shirt that read "Mama. Needs. A. Nap." In the caption, she joked, "Went for a run on the beach this morning. No I didn't. This picture was taken at least 10 years ago. Haven't seen a beach this year. Haven't seen the inside of a gym in many months. I miss my Mama. (who lives in Miami) I'm so grateful to be home with my family during these times but I could use a little break. All this to say- Go easy on yourselves. Put on some baggy clothes and don't let anyone see your roots."

It's clear that Ryan and Eva prioritize their family above all else, and their dedication to each other and their children is what makes their relationship so strong. Although they may not be as vocal about their love as some other celebrity couples, their actions speak louder than words.

Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes Met At The Set Of This 2012 Crime-Drama Film

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' love story began on the set of their 2012 crime-drama film, The Place Beyond the Pines. Directed by Derek Cianfrance, the film follows the story of Luke (played by Gosling), a motorcycle stuntman who turns to bank robbery to support his family, and Avery (played by Bradley Cooper), a rookie police officer who crosses paths with Luke.

Eva Mendes plays Romina, Luke's former lover and the mother of his child. While filming the movie, Gosling and Mendes reportedly had instant chemistry, and it wasn't long before they began dating off-screen.

Since then, the couple has been notoriously private about their relationship, choosing to keep their personal lives out of the public eye as much as possible. However, they have both opened up in interviews about how their relationship has evolved over the years.

In a 2019 interview with Women's Health, Mendes revealed that she wasn't initially interested in Gosling when they first met. "He's always been incredibly romantic and a real gentleman," she said. "But I didn't want to be with him. I wanted to be with his character [in the movie]."

However, as they spent more time together on set, Mendes said that she started to see Gosling in a different light. "The more I got to know him, I was like, 'Oh, he's just a regular dude'," she said. "I was like, 'He's kind of freaking me out. He's really into me.'"

Gosling has also opened up about his relationship with Mendes in interviews, saying that his family is his top priority. "I think like a girl, I think. I was literally raised by my mother and my sister," he said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And I just feel like I wouldn't know what to do with boys."

Despite their busy schedules and their desire for privacy, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' relationship continues to thrive. As they raise their two daughters together, it's clear that their love for each other and their family is what keeps them going strong.

Eva Mendes Took A Step Back From Hollywood To Raise Her Daughters

After the birth of her first daughter, Esmeralda, in 2014, Eva Mendes made the decision to take a step back from Hollywood and focus on motherhood. Mendes had already been in the industry for over a decade, with roles in popular films such as Hitch (2005) and Training Day (2001), but she felt that her children needed her full attention during their early years.

In an interview with E! News, Mendes explained her decision, saying, "I felt like it was time to take a break and really spend some time with my family and just be a mom for a while."

Mendes has been open about the challenges of balancing motherhood with her career, saying that it can be difficult to find the right balance. "It's a constant struggle," she said in an interview with People magazine. "I'm not going to sugarcoat it. It's really hard to find that balance. But I just keep reminding myself that my girls need me more than anything."

Despite her hiatus from Hollywood, Mendes has continued to work on various projects over the years, including her clothing line, New York & Company, and her beauty line, Circa Beauty. She has also made occasional appearances in films and on television shows, such as a guest appearance on the hit series Jane the Virgin.

In a 2019 interview with Women's Health, Mendes revealed that she was open to returning to acting, but only if it was the right project. "I'm not in it for the art of acting anymore," she said. "I'm in it for the art of living."

For Mendes, her priority will always be her family, and she has no regrets about her decision to take a break from Hollywood to raise her daughters. "It's the best decision I've ever made in my life," she said. "I don't regret it for a second."