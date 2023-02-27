"The Truth About Levi Meaden, Ariel Winter's Significantly Older Former Boyfriend".

However, things have changed since Winter and her ex-boyfriend, Levi Meaden, split. Fans have noticed that they have seen less and less of Meaden. So, what really happened to him?

Meaden, who is 10 years older than Winter, first started dating the actress in November 2016. They met while filming the movie "Dog Years" and quickly hit it off. They moved in together in May 2017, and everything seemed to be going well.

However, in late 2019, rumors started to surface that the couple had split. They had not been spotted together in public for several months, and Winter had stopped posting pictures of Meaden on her social media accounts. In December 2019, Winter confirmed the split on her Instagram story.

Since the split, fans have seen very little of Meaden. He has not been spotted out and about with any new love interests, and he has been very quiet on social media. It is unclear what he is up to these days.

Some fans have speculated that the age difference between Meaden and Winter may have played a role in their breakup. Winter was only 19 when they first started dating, and Meaden was 29. While the age difference didn't seem to be an issue at the time, it's possible that it eventually became a problem.

Others have speculated that their busy schedules may have played a role in the breakup. Winter has been busy with her acting career, while Meaden has been working on his own projects. It's possible that they simply grew apart due to their hectic schedules.

Whatever the reason for their breakup, it's clear that Meaden has been laying low since the split. While he may have disappeared from the public eye, it's possible that he is simply focusing on his own life and career. Hopefully, he will resurface soon and give fans an update on what he's been up to.

What Has Ariel Winter Said About Levi Meaden?

Despite their split, Ariel Winter has been relatively tight-lipped about her ex-boyfriend, Levi Meaden. She has not said much about him since their breakup, and she has not shared any details about what led to the end of their relationship.

However, in a recent interview, Winter did open up a bit about the breakup and how she has been coping with it. She said that she and Meaden are still on good terms and that they have been supportive of each other since the split.

"We're cool. We're friends. We've been cool since the breakup," she said. "It's nice to be able to support somebody and have them support you back, especially when you're going through a tough time."

Winter also talked about how she has been focusing on her own personal growth since the breakup. She said that she has been working on herself and trying to become a better person, both mentally and physically.

"I've been focusing on myself, taking care of myself, getting into shape, eating healthier, and trying to be more positive," she said. "I think it's important to always be working on yourself and trying to improve in whatever way you can."

While Winter has not said much about Meaden, it's clear that she is still supportive of him and that they have a good relationship despite their split. As for Meaden, fans will have to wait and see if he decides to speak out about the breakup and what he has been up to since then.

Why Did Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden Break Up?

The exact reason for Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden's breakup has not been publicly confirmed by either party. However, there have been several rumors and speculations about why they called it quits.

One of the main rumors surrounding their breakup was their significant age difference. Meaden was 29 when they started dating, while Winter was only 19. Some fans speculated that the age gap may have eventually become an issue for the couple.

Ariel Winter's Much Older Photo by Instagram

Another rumor was that their busy schedules and conflicting work commitments caused a strain on their relationship. Both Winter and Meaden have been pursuing their careers, and it's possible that their busy schedules made it difficult for them to spend enough time together.

Some fans also speculated that there may have been infidelity or trust issues in the relationship, although there is no concrete evidence to support these rumors.

Despite the rumors, Winter has said that she and Meaden are still on good terms and that they have been supportive of each other since the breakup. It's possible that they simply grew apart as individuals and that their breakup was a mutual decision.

Regardless of the reason for their breakup, both Winter and Meaden seem to be moving forward and focusing on their individual lives and careers.