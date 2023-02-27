How Much Did Law And Order: SVU Star Richard Belzer Win From His Lawsuit With Hulk Hogan?

This was the case in 1985 when comedian and actor Richard Belzer was invited to be a guest on WWF’s “Hot Properties” segment. Belzer was known for his biting satire and irreverent humor, and he brought that same energy to his appearance on the show.

Belzer began his segment by cracking jokes at the expense of wrestling and its fans. He even went as far as to suggest that wrestling was fake, a statement that was taboo in the wrestling world at the time. This didn't sit well with the wrestlers who were present on the show, and tensions began to rise.

Things took a turn for the worse when Belzer asked wrestler Hulk Hogan to demonstrate a “sleeper hold” on him. The move involves cutting off the blood supply to the brain, which can cause the recipient to pass out if applied correctly. Hogan obliged, and as he applied the hold, Belzer began to lose consciousness.

Instead of releasing the hold when Belzer signaled him to, Hogan held on too long, causing the comedian to fall to the floor and hit his head on the hard studio floor. The impact caused Belzer to suffer a concussion and a laceration to the scalp that required stitches.

Belzer sued Hogan and the WWF for $5 million, alleging that Hogan had intentionally held on to the hold for too long, causing the injury. The lawsuit was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount, but it was reported to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The incident had a profound impact on both Belzer and Hogan. Belzer continued to suffer from headaches and memory loss long after the incident, and he later stated that he regretted ever going on the show. Hogan, on the other hand, was forced to confront the reality that wrestling was indeed staged, and that its fans were not always in on the joke.

In many ways, the incident was a turning point for both men. Belzer moved away from comedy and began to focus on acting, while Hogan became one of the most recognizable and successful wrestlers in history. However, both men will always be linked by the bizarre incident that took place in the WWF studio in 1985.

The Belzer-Hogan incident serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of blurring the lines between reality and fiction, especially in the world of professional wrestling. While the matches may be scripted, the risks are real, and the consequences of even the most innocuous-seeming stunts can be severe. It's a lesson that both Belzer and Hogan learned the hard way, and one that every wrestler and fan should keep in mind.

Richard Belzer Gets Hurt At WrestleMania’s Promotional Tour

The incident with Hulk Hogan wasn't the only time Richard Belzer found himself injured during a wrestling promotional tour. In 2014, nearly three decades after the incident with Hogan, Belzer was invited to participate in a press conference for WrestleMania 30, where he was to conduct an interview with WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry Lawler.

During the interview, Lawler made a remark about Belzer's previous injury and the lawsuit he had filed against Hogan, saying, "You know, you were involved in the lawsuit with Hulk Hogan years ago. What was the outcome of that?"

Belzer responded by saying, "I sued him and we settled out of court." Lawler then said, "Did he hurt you?" to which Belzer replied, "Yeah, he hurt me."

At this point, Lawler decided to show Belzer a wrestling move, known as the "crossface," which involves holding an opponent in a submission hold. Lawler locked in the move, and as he tightened his grip, Belzer began to struggle and shout for him to let go.

Suddenly, Belzer went limp, and Lawler released the hold, thinking he had merely knocked him out. But as Belzer lay on the floor, it became clear that he was not breathing. Medical personnel rushed to his aid and began performing CPR, ultimately reviving him.

Belzer was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fractured vertebra in his neck. He later sued WWE and Lawler for $5 million, alleging that Lawler had intentionally injured him.

The case was eventually settled out of court, with WWE and Lawler agreeing to pay Belzer an undisclosed sum. However, the incident served as a reminder of the dangers of the wrestling business and the risks that come with attempting to blur the lines between reality and fiction.

Belzer has since retired from performing and has spoken openly about the incident, stating that he still suffers from the effects of the injury and that he regrets ever getting involved with the wrestling business.

The incident also led to changes in the way wrestling promotions conduct their promotional tours, with stricter guidelines in place to prevent injuries and ensure the safety of participants.

In the end, the incident with Lawler served as a sobering reminder of the risks involved in the world of professional wrestling and the importance of maintaining a clear distinction between scripted entertainment and real-life danger.

How Much Did Richard Belzer Get From Hulk Hogan In Court?

The settlement amount that Richard Belzer received from Hulk Hogan following their incident in 1985 is unknown, as the case was settled out of court and the terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Belzer had originally sued Hogan and the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) for $5 million, alleging that Hogan had intentionally held on to a "sleeper hold" for too long during an appearance on a WWF television program, causing Belzer to suffer a concussion and a laceration to the scalp that required stitches.

The incident had a profound impact on Belzer, who continued to suffer from headaches and memory loss long after the incident. Hogan, meanwhile, was forced to confront the reality that wrestling was staged and that its fans were not always in on the joke.

While the exact amount of the settlement remains unknown, it is believed to have been significant, given the severity of Belzer's injuries and the fact that the case was settled out of court. The incident served as a cautionary tale about the dangers of blurring the lines between reality and fiction in the world of professional wrestling, and it remains a memorable moment in the history of the sport.