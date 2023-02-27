Jessica Simpson’s Husband Was Still Married When They Met And Began Dating

However, the journey to finding her happily ever after with Eric Johnson was not without its bumps in the road. In fact, when the couple first started dating, Johnson was still technically married to his ex-wife, Keri D'Angelo.

It's no secret that divorce can be a messy process, and Johnson's divorce was no exception. While he and D'Angelo had separated in 2009, their divorce was not finalized until 2010. It was during this time that Johnson began dating Simpson.

At first, Simpson had no idea that Johnson was still legally married. She only found out when she received a call from D'Angelo herself. "She called me to say that he was still married, and I was like, 'What?'" Simpson revealed in an interview with People.

Despite the revelation, Simpson decided to stick by Johnson's side. "I just remember thinking, 'Okay, like, well, this is what I've been given, and I'm gonna work with it. And we're going to navigate this together,'" she said.

Navigating the situation was not easy, however. Simpson and Johnson faced criticism from some fans and media outlets who saw their relationship as inappropriate due to Johnson's marital status. But the couple pushed through the negativity and eventually tied the knot in 2014.

Looking back on the situation, Simpson doesn't regret her decision to stay with Johnson. "I don't think that it was a mistake," she said. "I didn't know that he was still married, so that was definitely a little bit of a shocker, but him and his ex-wife were separated, and it had been a long time coming."

While the situation may have been challenging at the time, it seems that Simpson and Johnson's relationship has only grown stronger since then. They now have three children together and seem to be a happy, loving family.

In the end, Simpson's story serves as a reminder that love can be messy and complicated, but with determination and communication, it's possible to overcome even the toughest obstacles.

Her Marriage To Eric Johnson Going Strong Throughout The Years

Since tying the knot in 2014, Jessica Simpson's marriage to Eric Johnson has stood the test of time. The couple has been together for over a decade now, and their love for each other only seems to grow stronger with each passing year.

Simpson and Johnson are no strangers to the ups and downs of relationships, having each gone through high-profile breakups in the past. But together, they have found a love that has stood strong through the years.

One of the keys to their success as a couple is their ability to support each other's careers and passions. Johnson, a former NFL player, has been a source of support and inspiration for Simpson as she's pursued her own ventures in the fashion and beauty industries.

In turn, Simpson has been a loving partner and mother to their three children: Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie. She often shares candid glimpses of their family life on social media, showing the joy and love they have for each other.

Despite their busy schedules and demanding careers, Simpson and Johnson make time for each other and prioritize their relationship. In a 2020 interview with People, Simpson spoke about the importance of communication in their marriage.

"I think it's important that you speak your truth to each other, and be there for each other in the times when you're growing and evolving," she said. "We're each other's support system."

Simpson and Johnson have also weathered some personal challenges throughout their marriage, including Simpson's struggles with addiction and the loss of her close friend and former assistant, who passed away in 2019.

But through it all, they have remained each other's rock and source of strength. As Simpson wrote in an Instagram post on their seventh wedding anniversary, "Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you. 7 years feels like a lifetime. I can't wait to see what the rest of our lives bring my love."

It's clear that Simpson and Johnson's love story is far from over, and their marriage serves as a testament to the power of love, perseverance, and support in overcoming life's challenges.

Eric Johnson Was Separated From His Wife When He Met Simpson

It's important to note that while Eric Johnson was still legally married when he began dating Jessica Simpson, he and his ex-wife Keri D'Angelo had been separated for some time.

According to reports, Johnson and D'Angelo's separation was a long and drawn-out process, and they had been living separate lives for years before their divorce was finalized. It's not uncommon for divorce proceedings to take some time, especially when there are complicated financial and custody issues to sort out.

In fact, Johnson himself has spoken publicly about the challenges of his divorce and the toll it took on him emotionally. In a 2013 interview with Men's Health, he opened up about the pain he felt during the separation.

"It's one of those things where you don't realize you're breaking up with someone until you hear yourself saying, 'I don't want to be with you anymore,'" he said. "And then the reality sets in."

While the details of Johnson and D'Angelo's separation and divorce are private, it's clear that the process was a difficult one for both of them. It's understandable that Johnson may have been hesitant to jump back into a serious relationship so soon after the end of his marriage.

However, he and Simpson seemed to hit it off from the start. In a 2010 interview with Us Weekly, a source close to the couple revealed that they had "a lot of chemistry" and that Johnson was "totally into her."

Despite the initial challenges of their relationship, Simpson and Johnson have built a strong and loving partnership over the years. They have weathered their fair share of ups and downs, but through it all, they have remained committed to each other and their family.