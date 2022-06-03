8 Website Resources for Student Success

College life is fun. Being a new student, you will gain a lot of knowledge at a faster rate as compared to the schools. However, college could be tiring because it requires you to study for long hours and understand most of the topics by yourself. However, some of the activities may leave you pretty confused.

Well, you need to understand that with a little assistance, you can eliminate all your confusions and exhaustions, and fulfill your tasks on time effortlessly. On the internet, you will find plenty of useful websites for students that deliver academic help via numerous means.

Fortunately, these websites and applications help you with your academics, but also boost your skills of time management, essay writing, brainstorming, and course content planning etc.

Hence, in this article, you will get through eight most useful resources for student success, which are explicitly designed for the betterment of the students with regards to their learning.

1. Homework Market

Here comes another leading online homework and assignment help service provider for students, Homework Market. One thing that makes this website unique from other sites is that it offers customized homework and assignment assistance from highly qualified instructors.

For instance, students can provide instructions about what sort of assignment, format, and tone is required, and you would get exactly the same. Other than this, Homework Market allows students to order assignments for any subject and get it done timely. Moreover, this website offers a variety of services to convey help for simple to complicated assignments on diverse subjects and topics.

The main objective of Homework Market is to bring the best available answers to students’ assignments within the given time. In short, this website is considered as a whole market where you can get unlimited solutions to your academic problems. Keep in mind, this online site is not only trustworthy and professional, but extremely budget-friendly as well.

Pros

This website offers you customized pricing options as per the course you select.

You can communicate with the tutor in real time.

You can choose the tutor of your choice.

It allows partial payment before and after the completion of your work.

Cons

Unreliable customer support

There is no clear refund and revision policy.

2. ProdigyGame

If you often seek resources for student success in math problems, you have eventually found the solution. Prodigy is a versatile and free math solver that provides help for students from grade 1st to 7th.

But, this online website works pretty differently from other online helpers. It provides help in the form of a Math Game that solves fundamental math problems in a fantasy game style. The idea is to keep the students engaged in mathematics and assist them. Prodigy also provides teachers with assessment tools that aid them to easily track the errors and manage the classroom time.

Pros

This online platform provides the best suitable learning styles.

You get highly flexible and customized virtual programs.

This website offers multiple learning tools and features.

It instructs students in a fantastic context.

Cons

This online website is not absolutely free.

3. Coursera

Coursera is another online platform, explicitly designed for both students and instructors. Right now, this platform holds around 23 Million users, which look for high-quality online learning and training courses. These users are registered worldwide.

Coursera has collaborated with top-notch universities and firms to deliver students an opportunity to get certifications from these institutes after completing their courses. This online learning website is specialized with multiple courses and other degree programs to provide lectures on demand of students. Additionally, it offers help with homework, assignments, online class discussions, and other forums.

Pros

The free platform offers more than 1500 courses.

Provides a variety of learning activities.

Students get authentic degrees and certifications after completing their program.

The courses are designed by universities.

Highly user-friendly website.

Cons

This website is limited for instructors.

4. YouTube

YouTube is one of the most popular social media platforms, which is used to stream online and offline videos. But, this video platform can be used for online learning. Today, there are approximately one million videos on YouTube, which are specifically made for educational purposes. Also, 51% of YouTube users use this app for learning.

A lot of students are just fond of watching YouTube videos because they help them understand complicated concepts such as any mathematical formula or chemistry equation. This website influences students more effectively because visuals work better than just reading and listening. Also, some YouTubers run their channels by posting proper lectures for multiple students.

Pros

Anyone can access it for free.

You can download the app on mobile and use it anywhere.

Offers multiple learning options.

You can watch videos for unlimited time.

YouTube is a reliable platform for students and teachers.

Cons

Every video on YouTube is not reliable and suitable for a certain age group.

Lots of ads during the watch play.

5. Scholarly Help

On the other hand, if you have been looking for assistance in your overall online class in any subject and want someone to complete your online assignments, homework, exams, and other online class tasks, Scholarly Help is the most dependable solution.

This online class helper holds a number of skilled and experienced subject experts who write your paper effectively and deliver them before the deadline. I found this website amazingly unique because it offers straightforward guarantees to sustain the trust of their clients.

Pros

Provides unlimited revisions for free.

Offer cost-efficient services.

Composes flawless pieces of content.

Checks plagiarism and provides their reports.

Delivers resourceful solutions.

Works on multiple domains of each subject.

Comprises a chain of subject experts.

Offers refund and revision policies.

Cons

Does not offer a free trial.

6. Hapara Teacher Dashboard

Hapara Teacher Dashboard is another top-notch online education site that is specifically designed for student success. Such useful websites for students deliver multiple types of virtual lectures and provide topic-related information. However, it helps students of K-12 school and are mainly concerned with their academic performance and progress.

This website follows a stepwise procedure to students and allows them to access multiple learning materials. This online site is also useful for teachers who seek online teaching. For teachers, they can access their dashboards and contribute to instruct students. A lot of students and parents find Hapara one of the flawless resources for student success.

Pros

Reliable educational website for students and instructors.

Tremendously economical platform.

Comprises thousands of teachers.

Allows students to access multiple learning materials.

Cons

This website is not for free.

7. Education

Education.com is another most trustworthy online learning website that helps thousands of students who frequently quest to improve their grades. This website essentially uses online activities and visual materials for teaching.

Above and beyond, Education holds a collection of lesson plans, workbooks, worksheets, learning games, stories, and other activities. Concisely, this online educational website follows contemporary approaches to keep the students interactive.

Pros

The website offers a basic version, which is absolutely for free.

Provides multiple learning styles and picks from worksheets, games, and activities.

Students can access hundreds of academic videos.

Helps students develop their skills.

Cons

You may find its paid subscription pretty expensive.

8. Smithsonian Learning Lab

Here is another advanced online educational platform that provides a variety of helpful resources for a lot of students to improve their learning. They offer numerous pieces of materials including digital images, lecture recordings, art, texts, lab materials, and much more to deliver the ultimate help.

The Smithsonian Learning Lab also provides several tools for students and teachers to upload, download, create, and share educational resources to use in their educational projects.

Pros

Delivers access to powerful learning tools.

It provides more than one million resources to students.

Improves student’s multiple skills.

The process is followed step by step and delivers an introductory video.

You can access its tools for free.

Cons

Some people don’t find it pretty reliable.

Final Thoughts

So, what are you thinking about? Since the internet is full of online resources for student success, you can hire any expert tutor and get help in your courses. Each of the above websites delivers superior learning materials and help you understand and manage your academic tasks and assist you to resolve your relevant problems.

Some of these useful websites for students are also free of cost and others are paid. Nonetheless, regardless of the cost of these sites, each of them offers useful learning tools and means to make you academically stand out.