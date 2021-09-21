Why is it Better to Sleep in a Colder Room?

James Logie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hbag6_0c3V74Y900
Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

That super warm and cozy room with the heat cranked up is so enticing when it’s time to go to bed.

However, this may not be the ideal environment.

This will be a quick look at why it may be better to keep your room on the cooler side if you want to get the best sleep possible, and some of the health benefits that may come from this.

Why is a Cool Room Better?

A warm room may make you drowsy but doesn’t look to be the best to get that deep, restorative sleep we desperately need. The heat may make you fall asleep faster — but makes it tougher to stay asleep.

A 2012 research paper from the Journal of Physical Anthropology states that heat increases wakefulness and decreases slow wave sleep and rapid eye movement.

We all know the issues that come from a lack of sleep, and disrupted sleep from an overly warm room, can play havoc with the rest of your day.

One of the big issues with an overly warm room has to do with melatonin. Melatonin is the hormone you secrete that can help with sleep. It’s secreted by your pituitary gland and also plays a role in circadian rhythm.

Without sufficient melatonin release, which can be caused by a warm room, your circadian rhythm gets thrown all out of whack.

Side note: melatonin suppression can also be caused by exposure to light — especially blue light from electronics — later in the day. Ideally, you would cut out screen use an hour or two before bed.

If that’s not possible, at least put your phone into night shift mode, or use a program like f.lux to reduce the blue light on your laptop to give the screen a more natural orange/reddish glow.

Our body's temperature also drops naturally when we sleep, so when you keep your room cooler, you can get to the sleep state quicker.

To sum it up: a cool room helps you fall asleep and stay asleep. So with this in mind, what are some of the health benefits that may come from sleeping in this cooler room?

1. A Cooler Room May Lower Your Stress Hormones

Whereas a hormone such as melatonin can help you fall asleep; stress hormones, such as cortisol, can prevent it.

There are so many things in life that cause us stress and when you throw a lack of sleep on that: it’s like throwing fuel on a fire. Fortunately, sleep is the way we can burn off those stress hormones.

A little cortisol may be a good thing, but too much of it can lead to a long list of issues. When you don’t sleep, your body assumes some sort of trauma must be happening, or else why wouldn’t you be asleep?

Our bodies don’t know if we’re facing famine, environmental disaster, attacks, or you just stayed up too late on Tinder. All it knows is you’re not asleep and those stress hormones remain high.

If you feel rundown, make it a point to get extra sleep. If you feel like a sickness is coming; get more sleep.

There are no awards for burning the candle at both ends, and getting extra sleep isn’t throwing in the towel — it’s giving your body what it needs.

2. A Colder Room May Help Combat Insomnia

Insomnia sucks. I think all of us have experienced it at some point. Some nights, it feels like you will never get to sleep.

A cold room may be the solution. Getting to the root cause of insomnia seems to be difficult, but it may be related to body temperature and your inability to regulate it.

We mentioned before that your body temperature naturally drops when you sleep, and a room on the cooler side gets you there quicker. This may be the same issue with insomnia.

If you have temperature regulation issues, this may be the time to try keeping your room cooler.

This can help combat temperature raises you may experience that prevents you from getting to sleep and staying asleep.

The main idea with the cool room and insomnia is that your body doesn’t have to work as hard to fall asleep. Therefore, a cool room may help you relax and fall asleep easier.

3. A Cold Room May Be Better For Your Mental Health

Sleep is a time where we get a mental reset. It’s when our brains catalog and store everything from the day. It’s also when it does a file dump of sorts.

Quality sleep is crucial for our focus, concentration, memory, and creativity. A lack of sleep can cause those things to suffer, which may affect your mental health.

The Harvard Medical School points out that sleep problems are particularly common in people who suffer from depression, bipolar disorder, and ADHD.

Colder sleep may help eliminate issues that prevent your brain from working its best.

If you have a big day coming up that requires a lot of focus and creativity: get a full night's sleep. And a cooler room may help with all this.

4. A Colder Room May Help You Lose Some Weight

This is an interesting one, and it has to do with brown fat vs white fat. Brown fat is the “better” type of fat. White fat is where calories are stored. Basically, white fat stores it, brown fat burns it.

When you sleep in a cooler, more optimal temperature, you may allow your body to have more of the brown fat.

When you have more brown fat, it's more likely to raise your metabolism and burn some extra calories.

A study by the National Institute of Health looked into this. It’s a small study, but it looked at men who slept in a climate-controlled environment for four months.

They adjusted the temperature over the course of the four months. After a month of sleeping in a 66-degree room, the subjects ended up having more brown fat in their bodies.

This led to metabolic improvements.

What’s interesting is how quickly these changes can stop. The researchers found that after just four weeks of sleeping at a warmer, 81- degrees, all the metabolic advancements were undone.

It went so far that the men ended up with less brown fat than they had from their original scan.

So, How Cold Do You Need Your Room to Be?

When we say cold, we’re not talking teeth-chattering cold, but cool. Ideally, your sheets should feel cool to the touch when you lie down on them.

This is where you may have to experiment with the thermostat, or keeping windows open.

There are varying opinions, but the optimal temperature appears to be around that 66-degree Fahrenheit or about 18.5 degrees celsius.

The Sleep Foundation says that 65 degrees is best, with a lot of doctors claiming between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal (between 15.6 to 19.4 degrees celsius.)

As usual, you’ll need to find which temperature works best for you. If you are a naturally hot sleeper, you’ll want to get it down to that lower end. If you are cold all the time, 67 degrees may work best.

Either way, try out a few different temperatures to see what results in the best sleep possible. Ultimately, your bedroom should be cooler than the rest of your house.

Key Takeaways

We have so much more knowledge about how crucial adequate sleep is to all areas of our health. We can consider sleep a “force multiplier.”

That means at whatever health state you find yourself in: sleep accentuates it.

If you’re staying fit, eating well, and taking care of yourself: sleep just enhances those things. On the flip side, if you are run down, eating like crap, and overly stressed, a lack of sleep only compounds those issues.

So if you’re looking to get better sleep, try to keep things on the cooler side each night.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Personal trainer, podcaster, Amazon best-selling author. Writing about some health, a little marketing, and a whole lot of 1980s.

679 followers

More from James Logie

Cleveland, OH

5 of the Most Famous Celebrities From Cleveland

The city of Cleveland is home to several famous people. Some you may know come from here, and some may be a surprise to you. This will be a quick look at just a few of the people who have called Cleveland home at some point.

Read full story
5 comments

How to Make People Feel More Comfortable

All of us have our own unique personalities — no surprise there. And we all have specific characteristics that make us the way we are. But when it comes down to our preferred communication styles: we may be quite simple.

Read full story

The iOS 15 Update That Will Boost Your Productivity

We all know how one alert immediately distracts you. Whatever you are working on gets interrupted. Even if you don’t pick your phone up, that alert is still bouncing around in your head and you can’t think about anything else.

Read full story
Madison, WI

5 of the Most Famous People From Madison, WI

Madison, Wisconsin, has been home to many outstanding people. It's a great place to live, visit, and is in a unique setting in North America. Whether or not you are from here, there are some pretty interesting people who have called this place home at some point. This is a look at some of the most famous people from Madison.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

6 of the Most Famous Celebrities From Chicago, IL

Chicago is one of the great American cities. It has a lot of history, a unique location, and is home to many great sporting teams. Over the years, many famous people have called Chicago home. This will be a look at some of the famous celebrities that you may or may not know come from Chicago.

Read full story
12 comments
Dallas, TX

6 of the Best Athletes From Dallas, TX

The skyline of Dallas, Texas.Photo by Daniel Halseth on Unsplash. Dallas is the hometown of some high-level sports teams. But it's not just the pro sports teams that make the city stand out: it's the athletes that call it home.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

5 of the Most Famous Celebrities From Dallas, TX

Downtown Dallas at nightPhoto by Gabriel Tovar on Unsplash. Dallas is a city full of talent. From the actors to the athletes, the city has produced many outstanding people. We often think that the biggest celebrities we know only come from places like Los Angeles or New York, but cities like Dallas offer quite a lot.

Read full story
22 comments
Austin, TX

8 of the Most Famous People From Austin, TX

A skyline shot of Austin, TexasPhoto by Mitchell Kmetz on Unsplash. Austin has become a pretty popular place to be. Besides being a great place to live, it's also home to many famous people. From the sporting world to music, and acting; a lot of talent comes from this city.

Read full story
3 comments
Erie, PA

A Look at some Elite Athletes From Erie, PA

A collection of water bottles on a sports fieldPhoto by Andy Hall on Unsplash. Erie has produced many talented people. Whether it be actors, musicians, or inventors: many unique individuals call Erie home.

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

A Few Famous Celebrities That Come From Pittsburgh, PA

an overhead shot of Pittsburgh, PAPhoto by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash. Pittsburgh is the hometown of many famous people. Besides athletes, musicians, and politicians, the city has produced many famous celebrities.

Read full story
1 comments

The Most Effective Bodyweight Exercises to Get You Fit

Two woman do a squat jump onto a boxPhoto by Meghan Holmes on Unsplash. Bodyweight exercises are one of the best ways to get fit and strong. Just lifting and lowering your own bodyweight can produce tremendous results.

Read full story
Saginaw, MI

A Few Famous People From Saginaw, MI

Michigan is a big state, and it's the home of many famous and successful people. Saginaw is a city that has also produced many significant people. Whether it is athletes, musicians, politicians, or inventors, Saginaw has given a bit of everything. This is a look at a few people you may not know come from here, and a few that aren't household names—but have contributed a lot to the world.

Read full story
3 comments
Detroit, MI

Some Famous People From Detroit Who Aren't Household Names

The city of Detroit has produced so much. Some quick names that come to mind are Henry Ford, Rosa Parks, Eminem, Madonna, Francis Ford Coppola (who got his middle name because of his father's association with the carmaker), and Christie Brinkley.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

A Few Famous People Who Come From Erie, PA

The state of Pennsylvania has provided the world with many talented people, but what about Erie, specifically?. This will be a quick look at some of the famous people that you may or may not know that hail from Erie. Some may be a little more known, and some names may not be recognizable—but they have contributed a lot to the world.

Read full story
5 comments

Ranking All the Star Wars Movies

The Mandalorian has breathed new life into the Star Wars universe. It's hard to tell if there will ever be another Star Wars movie, or if new offerings will only be a Disney+ series.

Read full story
Maine State

Looking For a Great Beach in Maine? Here Are a Few Options

Maine is a unique state. Its geographic position in the country gives it direct access to the ocean and some truly incredible beaches. But since there is so much shoreline, there are many beach options to choose from. This list is a quick look at a few of those great options.

Read full story

Was This Jim Henson's Best Work Ever?

His work has entertained and inspired millions, but which one of Jim Henson’s creations is his greatest?. The Great Muppet Caper came out in 1981 and was a mystery musical comedy set in England.

Read full story

There Are Amazing State Parks in New Hampshire: Here are Just a Few

The northeast of the United States is a unique place. Between the forests and the ocean, there are ever-changing landscapes and stunning beauty. This location makes the state parks truly unique, and New Hampshire has some of the best around.

Read full story

There Are Stunning Beaches in New Hampshire: Here's a Look at a Few

New Hampshire is in a unique location. It's up in the northeast, but right on the ocean. This gives the state access to some truly great beaches. If you're looking for a quick beach day, this will be a list of some of the top options out there. Since there are so many, this is just a small sampling.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy