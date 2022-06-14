The Success Mindset: Developing and Maintaining It

Go up and never stop Photo by Fab Lentz on Unsplash

One of my favorite ideas to contemplate when I have a rare quiet moment in my day is the thought that intention creates its own reality. By that I mean those who believe they will succeed often do. Conversely, people filled with self-doubt usually undermine their own efforts and cause failure, even if their original intentions were sound and workable.

The poet, author, filmmaker and human rights activist Suzy Kassem once wrote “Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will.” Just looking around at those who find success tells me that there is a great deal of truth to that statement. The need for humans to chart their own path to fulfillment must be a universal instinct because there have probably been more inspirational quotes written on that topic than just about any other – except perhaps those contemplating the nature of love.

Here are a few quotes on the topic of self-determination that I read when I feel the need to recharge my batteries and lift my entrepreneurial spirit:

“The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.”

-Ralph Waldo Emerson

“You cannot change what you are, only what you do.”

-Philip Pullman, British author

“Never give up, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn.”

-Harriet Beecher Stowe

“If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door.”

-Milton Berle, comedian

When I interact with Jason Miller, founder and CEO of Strategic Advisor Board, he often mentions the current projects being undertaken by the Power of 10 executives which make up his business accelerator consultancy. Listening to his accounts of how each of these extraordinary people have created a roadmap to personal success and how they now do the same for others, I’m often struck by the positivity these stories radiate.

Clearly, people who have developed a winning philosophy of how they live their lives and seek success resonate with others of the same mindset. Speaking of maintaining an optimal mindset, my friend Mike Owens, CEO of Maco Consulting and Director and VP, Production at Strategic Advisor Board has developed a coaching approach for entrepreneurs based on his own life lessons. Like all of us, he’s encountered many challenges on his road to achieving his objectives. And like the best, high-performing entrepreneurs, he persevered and found the ability to create tools and strategies to overcome every obstacle, no matter how daunting.

Mike Owens: What it Takes to Develop and Maintain the Success Mindset

Are you as successful as you imagined when you started on your journey as an entrepreneur? Is your business where you thought it would be when you first charted its trajectory?

Are you fully reaping the rewards of being a business owner, or does it feel like your business owns you?

These are a few of the litmus test questions I ask when engaging with a client seeking to take their enterprise to the next level. Most of the people I work with are motivated to be more successful, yes. But equally important to them is changing their relationship with their business. They want to enjoy the lifestyle their business should be providing for them, not to allow the demands of their business dictate the lifestyle they actually live.

To help them begin the journey of realigning work life with living, I suggest to them we go back to the beginning of why they started a business in the first place.

Your destiny: Freedom and accomplishment

For some of us, it’s in our DNA to want to be independent in how we earn a living. The entrepreneurial personality is typically driven by the desire to generate financial security for oneself and one’s family by creating value for others. Starting a business is part of the fundamental urge to chart one’s own destiny, be your own boss. Among the rewards of dong so is escaping from the drudgery of being an employee and having to answer to the bureaucracy and incompetence of certain styles of leadership. In many ways, business ownership is the essence of the American dream.

However, for a large percentage of us, the aspiration of launching a new venture requires a risk level we are not accustomed to, either emotionally or financially. That’s when reality sets in. In response, the survival instinct awakens, triggering anxiety. Over millions of years of evolution we’ve adapted to threats, change, and challenges by reacting this way. In our modern world, these primal impulses are seen and felt in the ways we try to control outcomes. How we adapt to these thoughts and feelings make the difference between being overwhelmed and failing or harnessing them to propel us to success.

Wanting to start your own company is a dream which holds a lot of appeal. But hold on. Getting from that initial Horatio Alger ambition to running a thriving business is a long and treacherous road to navigate. Do you have the resources to go without a regular paycheck? Can you fine-tune your business model quickly enough to reach profitability? Will your revenues be sufficient to reliably support yourself and your family? It takes only a few minutes of contemplation to understand that the entrepreneurial journey is serious business. The plain fact is, there are many attributes required to guide your dream from the beginning to fruition.

Then there’s the economic motivation. It’s only natural to be tempted by the potential of financial gain alone. Who doesn’t imagine having significant wealth and the positive impact it would have on one’s lifestyle? Key to having the skills required to achieve financial freedom is being able to draw upon the innate resourcefulness and character to see you through all the unforeseen obstacles. Self-determination, hard work, strong mindset, internal drive, tenacity — whatever you want to call It — these are the qualities needed to turn your vision into reality. Taken together, I call them the Success Mindset.

Keep your eyes on the prize

As an entrepreneur you will undoubtedly experience many moments when you’ll wonder if you’ve made the right decision. Although failure might sometimes seem imminent, leveraging these fears and turning them into positive energy and action are what separates those who succeed and those who don’t.

Why? Because having the strength and mindset to respond to challenges requires fortitude and the strength of character necessary to win. Obviously, not all of us have these abilities or can access them when the chips are down. The importance of devolving these tools is so fundamental that it’s a recurring topic of most of the greatest minds who write about what it takes to triumph in business. In their books and lectures they all agree that it is the power of thought which drives successful behavior.

I urge you to become familiar with the philosophies and writings of people such as Napoleon Hill, Peter F. Drucker, Stephen Covey, Tom Peters, Jim Collins, Malcolm Gladwell and others. Individually and collectively they have inspired untold millions of people to make a brave leap into the unknown and toward personal achievement. In reading their wisdom, you’ll find what I discovered in my own entrepreneurial journey and which I use in my business consulting practice: Those who tap into positive thought processes can overcome any negative internal forces and all destructive outside influences. Once you’ve reached that rarified stratosphere, nothing can stop you or lead you astray.

As you become a master of your own destiny you may feel you’ve achieved your goal of becoming a fully realized entrepreneur. Not so fast. You’ll also require inexhaustible discipline to see your vision through. Also, patience will be needed in times when things go sideways and you may find yourself questioning the road you are on and your abilities to persevere. All entrepreneurs have to have days of struggle, usually more often or at least in equal measure with the days of glory. When they do, the Success Mindset is what can empower them to go on.

Today is the first day of your next success

The ancient Chinese proverb that “a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step” is absolutely true. The most successful business people I know aren’t quitters. In fact, people such as Jason Miller, Michael Sipe, Joel Phillips, Mike Jackson, Shelby Jo Long, and the rest of the Power of 10 team at the Strategic Advisor Board, all share similar characteristics common in those who excel at just about any endeavor they choose. Just as success breeds success, positive thought generates positive energy.

So, start your own journey today. Take stock of your existing thought processes and evaluate them as an outsider would. If you find shortcomings in your current orientation as a business owner, life partner, parent, or friend, consider the actionable steps you can take to improve your mindset and strengthen your resolve. In life there are no do-overs and no dress rehearsals. The game is on, so be on your game.

Whether you’re just about to launch your enterprise or have been running a business for years, rededicate yourself to elevating your winning mindset. It takes guts to stay the course and emerge victorious. Every day is a new challenge and to meet them head on requires

the determination to succeed. Having a bad day is inevitable, so learn from it, correct it, and move on. It is this attitude of not looking back will strengthen the direction of your vision and position your business for the accomplishments you envisioned.

When you go above and beyond where you thought you could go, day after day, month after month, you’ll begin to see your business take on a life of its own. Congratulations! You’ve reached momentum.

In the end, no one but you are responsible. Both for your successes and your failures.

When you treat your business as a full-time business, and it will become one. Think of your first year as a training course for your business you're about to take to market. I remember my first brick and mortar venture and how deep I had to dig into my soul to reach even the first hints that it was working. It took me over a year to get started and an incalculable number of challenges to make it a reality.

However, the one thing that kept me going was my mental strength and the determination to ignore naysayers and their negative comments. In building that retail store into a profitable business I created employment while delivering great products and excellent value to my customers. More importantly, it generated the profitability necessary to sustain my family and launch my three children on to productive and interesting lives. The lesson I learned and which I hope I have imparted to you is simply this: Don’t fall victim to others who may have a strong hold on your dream. Instead stay diligent and foster the belief you had from the start.

Never give up and don’t let go. That’s the success mindset.

Mike Owens

Michael Owens is a business success coach, author, speaker, and founder and CEO of Maco Consulting. Leveraging his managerial experience gained in the corporate world, Mike advises a wide spectrum of entrepreneurs in Revenue Strategy, Operational Implementation, Business Procedures, and Financials. In doing so, he is harnessing his passion to help business owners and leaders to reach similar heights and beyond. Michael is married to his wonderful wife Carrie and is a proud father to three children.