YouTube blocks all videos that are against vaccines.

James Cliton

YouTube has announced that it will no longer allow videos that deny the existence of well-established medical conditions to be monetized. The new policy also includes prohibiting content that argues against vaccinations. Previously, YouTube allowed videos promoting anti-vaccination content to be monetized. Videos with this type of content will now be placed in rotations that are not eligible for advertising.

Youtube

Recently, there has become a lot of coverage given to the measles outbreak in Minnesota. Many feel that this is because there are not enough people vaccinated against measles, an infectious, airborne disease that can cause serious health problems like encephalitis (swelling of the brain), blindness, pneumonia (lung infection), and even death. It is essential to take additional caution with measles because it has become very contagious. According to the CDC, "If one person has it, 90 percent of the population close to that individual who no such thing immune will also become infected."

Recently Youtube made some changes to their video monetization policy. They announced on their official website that they would no longer allow videos that deny well-established medical conditions. The company states that this is part of an effort to keep its community ad-friendly. YouTube added: "We want everyone in our community to feel safe and welcome on YouTube… This is another step towards encouraging appropriate online content around health issues..."

These changes have already affected several anti-vaccination channels, including several channels owned by alternative medicine practitioner Joseph Mercola.

According to the CDC, children should receive two doses of MMR vaccine to protect against measles, mumps, and rubella (German measles). Children must get vaccinated because it will help protect them and others who are not able to be immunized for medical reasons. Educating yourself on medical conditions can help you make informed decisions about your health care or the health care of your child/children. Remember that vaccines have been an essential part of our country's public health system for decades. There is a lot of information accessible online from reputable organizations such as the CDC and WHO about diseases like measles, how they spread and how they can be prevented.

