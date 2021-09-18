Do You Know Why Aluminium Foil Has a Shiny and Dull Side?

Canva

If you have a look at the two sides of aluminum foil, one side is shiny and the other side has a dull appearance. Aluminum foil is made by placing a thin layer of aluminum between sheets of another metal, such as copper or tin. The shiny side is called the "good" side, while the dull side is called the "bad" side. When manufacturers want to make a lot of aluminum foil quickly, they often put the good side out first and then put a lot of effort into putting on a high-quality finish to it. Once they finish, they take the foil off its machine and flip it over so that they can start working on what will become the bad-looking side instead.

The shiny side is made by applying a thin layer of aluminum foil over the good side

Then, the bad-looking side is rolled flat so that it looks like the dull side. This part requires more effort than making the shiny side since there are no machines to help them do it; humans have to manually roll out the foil. The problem with this method is that manufacturers never know when someone will need to use both sides of their aluminum foil for electrical insulation or other purposes. And, if they put all their energy into one side and make it look nice, then people won't want to use the other one because it doesn't look as good.

That's why even though once upon a time "dull" was called "dead", today it is called "bad"

For this reason, manufacturers make both sides dull to give people the option of using either side, should they need to.

The shiny side has a thin layer of aluminum foil applied to it while the dull side has no metal at all. The only problem is that manufacturers are inconsistent because there are not always machines available for each step in producing aluminum foil. Sometimes, there are machines capable of applying foil to the good side during the rolling process and then flipping over so that humans can roll out the bad-looking side manually. If there isn't, workers have to go back and forth between steps manually until everything looks right. As a result, you might see an industrial machine with its shiny side running, and then the next one will come out with its dull side running.

Manufacturers also do not know when someone is going to need both sides of their aluminum foil, which is why they always make it look nice on one side and dull on the other. They want customers to be able to use either side and don't want them complaining that one looks better than the other.

It's easy for humans to tell which side is shiny and which is dull because we can see what we are doing without any equipment

Finally, if you were wondering how manufacturers can tell whether a sheet of aluminum foil has its shiny or dull side facing up during production, there isn't an easy answer. Instead, some employee's eyes work as well as machines. They are constantly checking what they are producing to make sure that it looks the way it's supposed to look, all while making thousands of feet of aluminum foil per hour.

Aluminum foil is made by applying a thin layer of aluminum over the good side with machines, rolling out the bad-looking side on manual machines, and then flipping the sheet over for production on either side

Whether your aluminum foil has its shiny or dull side facing up determines whether you use it more often or not (dull on one side, shiny on the other). Manufacturers know that people will complain if one side looks better than the other but there isn't much they can do about it because both sides need some sort of shine for manufacturing purposes. This means that whether you use shiny or dull aluminum foil often depends on who is buying it and what they need it for.