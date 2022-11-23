Alexandria, LA

Unarmed Black man shot in head by Deputy. Body-cam shows

Jamel El Amin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZ3AZ_0jKdCknP00
David Kittling was shot in the head by the officer shown after being stopped for a window tint violationPhoto byHuffington Post

Body camera footage released by Louisiana state Police show a Rapides Parish sheriff's deputy shooting an unarmed Black man in the head killing him. The shooting occurred during a traffic stop in mostly black populated city of Alexandria on November 6.

The male deputy involved in the incident has been named as Deputy Rodney Anderson of the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

At a press conference held by Louisiana State police, who are investing the incident, footage recorded by a bystander and footage recorded by Deputy Anderson's body camera.

The video from the deputy's patrol car show Derrick Kittling, 45 being pulled over by Deputy Anderson. he was operating a Chevrolet Silverado pickup during the day in a residential neighbor hood.

Deputy Anderson's body camera footage show Kittling being instructed to "stay right there"after stepping out of the truck, but it the deputy also tell him to walk toward the truck, which Kittling is standing beside after stepping ot of the vehicle on the driver's side.

Kittling is heard in the body-cam footage why he is being stopped. Anderson is not heard answering.

Kitling show signs of confusion when he is told by Anderson to "walk over here".

Deputy Anderson who remained in his patrol car, he ordered Kittling to walk toward his truck. Kittling is seen standing beside his truck at that time.

Anderson then get out of the patrol car and ask Kittling keep his hands out of his pockets. Kittling walked toward the rear of the pickup, as he was instructed. The video show Anderson grab Kittling's arm.

"What's the issue ?" Kittling is heard asking Anderson.

Anderson respond Kittling is not following his orders and tell him to turn and face the truck. Kittling ask if he can get his phone from the truck, the deputy says, "We will get to that, and then stop him from retrieving his phone.

The body cam footage show Kittling appearing to be confused throughout the incident.

Anderson's body-cam footage show Kittling asking Anderson, "What I did. What is wrong with you? Why are you grabbing on me, Man? Why are you grabbing on me bruh.

Deputy Anderson then tell Kittling to put his hands behind his back several times. Kittling appearing to be confused asked Anderson, "For what ?"

The footage show a struggle between Deputy anderson and Mr Kittling begin 4minutes and 30 seconds into the traffic stop.

In the video recorded by the bystander, Deputy anderson is seen pulling his taser and firing at Kittling. It appears Kittling attempted to block the taser before the two begun to struggle for the taser on the ground. The video does not show if Kittling ever pointed the taser at Deputy Anderson.

The video show the deputy and kittling fighting from several angles. The struggle last about one minute, the Anderson fires a shot.

"Shots fired, Shots fired", Anderson said into his radio.

He is seen walking away from Kittling carrying a firearm.

Anderson then call toward other officers arriving on the scene and tell them he shot Kittling in the head.

Head of Louisiana State Police, Col Lamar Davis, told reporters during the press conference Kittling was stopped for a window tint violation and a modified exhaust system.

Col Davis said State Police are gathering information to determine if Deputy Anderson violated any of the sheriff's department protocols . "And we will be able to better determine that once we receive that".

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family to represent them.

Kittling's killing has sparked protest throughout the city of Alexandria.

Rev. Randy Harris, an organizer and protester said, "that sheriff's department under the current sheriff Mark Woods has a plethora of problems when it comes to African Americans" in an interview with the Huffington Post. "It's tragic with what happened to Derrick, but unfortunately it is more than likely to happen again. I have zero faith in the sheriff's department"

