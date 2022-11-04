Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.

This is a true story as related by a former North Carolina inmate "Keith Bell". His goal is to discourage other men from committing crimes. His name has been changed to protect his privacy.

Charlotte, North Carolina- "Prison did exactly what it was supposed to do in my case. I will never go back", said Keith Bell, a 26-year-old self-described "street dude" with an education. And a drug dealer turned user.

Keith Bell, 28, was sentenced to a 60-month prison term in Charlotte, NC, after being convicted of identity theft, breaking and entering, forgery and possession of a stolen firearm.

"My first taste of prison was at Central Prison in Raleigh, the big house. The place where the death sentence is carried out. A place where most people had life sentences. I had heard a lot of stories about the place. There had been stories about the officers beating people up for no reason. And of course, there are a million stories about violence, extortion and rape by inmates. I was scared."

Arriving at Central Prison.

Seeing the huge building with all the fence was intimidating. It looked to be the dangerous place I had been told it to be. I was told by a correctional officer to step out of the prison van that delivered me to prison and to give my name and date of birth. I did as I told and was escorted into the building by the officers from the county jail.

The building was cold and smelled of body odor and trash. We were escorted to a room with concrete benches with a toilet in the corner with three chest high walls. There was not any toilet paper. The floor, walls and benches were dirty.

We were given a lunch of 2 cheese sandwiches, a cookie, an apple that came with a Styrofoam cup for water from the sink attached to the toilet.

Processing in.

My name was called to step up to the officer's desk for processing into the facility. I was told to remove my shoes to prepare for a third pat search. I was given a choice to mail my clothes home or donate them to charity. The cost of a small box was $27.00. I only had $12.50. The clothes and shoes would be donated. I could not help but wonder which organization I would be helping from prison. I was told to step behind a wooden panel and to remove my boxers, turn around to squat and cough. The officer explained inmates smuggle drugs into prison in their rectum. I was taken to the clothes house to be issued 5 pair pants, five undershirts, 7 pair sox, and 7 pair of used gently stained white boxer shorts.

So far, the rumors of officers mistreating inmates remained a rumor.

The next step was to see the intake counselor to take a picture, be issued an inmate id card, and a bed assignment.

Meeting Banger

I was assigned to the unit with 40 1 man cells. I was relieved when most of the other guys assigned to the cell with me did not carry themselves to be gang bangers looking for trouble. The goal was to do the time and get home. The housing unit was made up of two tiers with cells. Too many people in a small place. looked like trouble waiting to happen to me.

The cell mate who seemed to be running the block introduced himself to me. He was known as " Banger" as he was known to stab people. The short-lived relief of not sleeping in the room with a killer was gone when he told me why he was in prison. Banger is serving life plus twenty years for murder and kidnapping.

Banger, according to his story he murdered a man in a fit of rage in a drug deal gone bad. Banger said he did what he had to do the night he shot a man dead.

My first mistake was thinking my cell mate was my friend. Being in that cell with him changed me. Adapting and surviving was what I had to do. i had to eat. I am not ashamed of that,

I need some stuff.

Everybody in the world need money. That includes people in jails and prisons. The food they serve is not enough. Breakfast is served at 5am, lunch at 11am and dinner at 3:30 pm, leaving nearly 15 hours until the next meal. Inmates also need money for hygiene items and to make phone calls. Inmates also need money to buy contraband drugs and cigarettes from other inmates and guards.

The inmate economy includes credit.

Inmates are not allowed to possess cash money in prison. Money sent to inmates is loaded on a card by prison officials for inmates to use at the prison store for purchases of up to $70 per week. When an inmate owes another inmate money, he will be given a list of items to purchase totaling the amount owed plus interest if he can't pay cash and carry. For an example a $20 cigarette will cost $30 on credit. The inmate would be given a list of items such as US postage stamps, honey buns, sausages and potato chips to purchase as payment for the amount owed. The person being paid with those items will then re-sale the items to be paid by the purchaser's family using cash app to send money to a trusted friend or family member outside of the prison.

When you need a friend in prison.

My wallet was empty when the police arrested me. I had a debt I could not pay. My family does not write or send money to me because of my drug problem. I could not pay the guy his honey buns and it was torture watching other people eat, smoke weed and cigarettes when I need all three bad. I needed a friend who did not mind sharing now for a get back later when I came up on a hustle.

I was scared of what was going to happen to me. I put myself in a dangerous situation just to smoke a cigarette. It was time to pay in ways that made me feel less than a man. I did not want to be hurt or even killed about $30,

Covid had slowed transfers to regular prison. banger and I had been hanging for three months now. We were getting tight, even meeting to walk to chow together. He even paid back the honey buns for me. With my family not being there for me I needed someone.

Found my friend.

Life got easier when Banger started taking care of me even though I was not one of the boys making money and running stuff in prison. my family was not showing me love but i was getting love from another inmate in prison with me. He even gave me a key to his locker in his cell with permission to get what I wanted like it was mine. It was good to have him as a friend, someone who understood my feelings. he had to be good friend to pay my debt, feed me and buy two $20 cigarettes for me.

Payback time. I owed the dope man.

Banger gave me two days to come up with $100 for what I owed him for the "gifts he had given me. Failure to pay would mean a violent fight I was not strong or fast enough to win. The two choices for me were to snitch or make a deal.

You can run, but you can't hide.

Telling the police was not an option for me. Informing police would get me locked away in solitary confinement for months until a transfer to another prison was arranged. the snitch label will follow to the next prison. inmates can easily discover your location using a contraband cell phone to access the inmate locator on the web site www,ncdps.com The debt would be assumed by a gang member at the new prison. The only way to avoid a fight was to somehow pay the debt.

The negotiations. A way to pay.

Banger was a thug with a knife and fighting skills always got paid in cash or there were consequences to be had sooner than later. He assured me there was a way to help myself while helping him as he had helped me pay my debt to the gangs. he would let me know.

Business is business.

Time was up, the loan was due, it was getting dangerous even owing my "friend". He would be paid today, or it was out of his hands he said.

The offer was he would give me drugs, feed and protect me if i would take care of him and his needs as a man. He demanded oral sex, or a beating was coming from his collectors. It had to happen right then in his cell. He told me he taken care of me; it was time to take care of him.

The debt had to be paid.

Fear of being killed can make a man do things he would not do otherwise. I had a choice to provide sex for another man to pay my debt. I did what I had to do. It was humiliating to have sex with a man on demand every night for three long years. I was now his male toy for the love of weed and honeybuns.

