NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.

North Carolina’s HOPE Grant program used state and federal COVID-19 relief funds to help people pay their rent and utility bills due to financial hardships as a result of the covid pandemic.

The program administered by the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency have distributed more than $700 million dollars in emergency relief grants.

The Halifax County Sheriff's Department received a complaint a local woman, who has not been charged, was paid more than $7,000 for past due rent for a property she does not own or control.

It is alleged the woman and an acquaintance submitted an application for rental assistance for a property located in the city of Roanoke Rapids in the 1000 block of Cedar Street she did not own or was entitled to collect rent for. Police say the woman cashed a check issued by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in the amount of $7,400 splitting the proceeds with her associate, according to a source close to the investigation.

Fraud discovered across the state,

An investigation by Charlotte, North Carolina News Channel 3 WBTV revealed several individuals obtained nearly $250,000 from the program by submitting fraudulent applications for rental and utility expenses.

Two sisters, Takeeia Hawkins and Shanasia Hawkins submitted fraudulent applications along with associates for housing assistance provided with state and federal funds.

Hope Grant Programs records show Shanasia Hawkins received checks totaling $43,105.

WBTV News Charlotte reported the investigation revealed a group of people in Denton, North Carolina had submitted dozens of fraudulent applications to Hope Grant Program claiming to be landlords at properties throughout North Carolina.

A check of property tax record of the addresses listed on the applications this group submitted reveal they do not own any of the properties they were paid rent for by the Hope Grant Program on behalf of their associates.

The WBTV News team examined internal records of the Hope Grant program after learning checks issued by the program were being deposited in an account in a Florida Credit Union were flagged for suspicion of fraud. Those checks totaled more than $28,000.

More checks issued to Florida man.

Just a few days later the same man who had previously deposited $28,000 of fraudulently obtain checks deposited checks totaling $47,400, according to Hope Grant program records. The checks were accepted for accepted for deposit, ignoring the determination the man had attempted to cash fraudulent checks just days before. it is unclear if the man was able to withdraw cash from his latest deposit of $47,000 in checks from the Hope Grant Program.

As of September 14, 2021, more than 400 canceled checks totaling $265,755 have been flagged as fraudulent,

According to a story published by WTVD, Credit Union employees contacted the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency who confirmed the funds were obtained fraudulently. The funds were returned to the program.

Laura Hogshead, of the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency said with 102,000 eligible households waiting, it is impossible to check the property records for every application received. She went on to say her office would investigate and prosecute anyone found to have committed fraud against the program.

