Opinion. Former prisoner: NC prisons are failing.

Jamel El Amin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qptdx_0imh5lU900
Men playing chessistock

North Carolina- In recent years crime and punishment has been the subject of many news stories and the subject of more than a few debates.

As one of millions who are or have been subject to the criminal justice system, I feel qualified to weigh in the debate.

With an extreme increase in crime in general and particularly violent crime, citizens demanded action, and rightfully so. Law makers responded with new laws, truth in sentencing, long terms of imprisonment and increased policing. These tactics have failed to produce the desired result of reducing crime.

The root causes of crime have vexed the most learned minds. However, we do know, as evinced by the increase in crime, the threat of long prison sentences has not been a deterrent to crime.

Perhaps the time for North Carolina to re-evaluate its approach to crime has come.

I humbly opine prevention through education and other social programs is the best answer to an ever-growing problem. Stopping crime before it happens should be the goal.

Prisons were created with the idea all reasonable effort would be made to rehabilitate persons sentenced to active terms of incarceration. Punishment would be limited to separation from loved ones along with the loss of liberty. Simply said, these people would be given opportunity to be better.

Prison officials are failing to even attempt to rehabilitate these men, women and children.

With longer prison sentences came overcrowding, unqualified "correctional officers" in understaffed facilities. North Carolina's prisons have become warehouses for human beings and a place of violent crime. The system has become unmanageable and a gross disservice to taxpayers.

Law abiding citizens have a vested interest in prisons returning people to society with the personal tools to become gainfully employed members of the community.

Even as one who has been incarcerated, the need for prison is very clear to me, however the need for reform in America's correctional system is even clearer to me.

Recruiting and retaining qualified law-abiding correctional staff, reducing violence and increasing access to meaningful educational and self-help programs would serve the public by reducing recidivism.

Jamel El-Amin, a self-employed paraprofessional was imprisoned in North Carolina for 12 months.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# prison# prison reform# crime# courts# black men

Comments / 3

Published by

Committed to providing news, and entertainment for your pleasure.

Roanoke Rapids, NC
96 followers

More from Jamel El Amin

Wilson, NC

A murder case without a body.

Gregory Parks, Wilson County Courthouse, convicted of murder without a bodyWilson Daily Times. North Carolina- The family of a young woman in Wilson North Carolina grew concerned when she did not come home. She was not answering her phone which was very unusual, but most disturbing was she had not contacted her little girl. Her family knew something awful must have happened.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635

North Carolina Inmate Identification CardJamel El-Amin. Raleigh, NC. -I was on my way to prison to serve a 12-month sentence for failure to return hired property. My case involved my returning a rental car 48 hours late. I understood there had to be consequences for my actions, but do not believe the time fit the crime, Kelvin Bass, of Wilson, NC said.

Read full story
21 comments
Woodbridge, VA

Teen killed in undercover drug sting. Police cleared

Updated 7 November 2022.- Law enforcement authorities released the findings of the police-involved shooting of an 18-year-old suspect in a drug investigation in Woodbridge, VA, just south of Washington DC, on September 1. Aut.

Read full story

North Carolinas Prison Violence Problem

North Carolina prisons have seen a spike in assaults on officers and inmates in the past decade. In the latest data available, in 2018 the system saw an average of 4 inmate on inmate assaults each day. Many of these assaults resulted in serious injuries requiring emergency medical attention and some in loss of life.

Read full story

No Charges in Police Shooting

Mario Bass shot and killed by police while running .Inside Nova. Family Mourn. Seek answers and prepare to file federal suit/. Woodbridge, Va, BassMediaGroup News Social Commentary Human Interest.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy