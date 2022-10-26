Opinion. Former prisoner: NC prisons are failing.

Men playing chess istock

North Carolina- In recent years crime and punishment has been the subject of many news stories and the subject of more than a few debates.

As one of millions who are or have been subject to the criminal justice system, I feel qualified to weigh in the debate.

With an extreme increase in crime in general and particularly violent crime, citizens demanded action, and rightfully so. Law makers responded with new laws, truth in sentencing, long terms of imprisonment and increased policing. These tactics have failed to produce the desired result of reducing crime.

The root causes of crime have vexed the most learned minds. However, we do know, as evinced by the increase in crime, the threat of long prison sentences has not been a deterrent to crime.

Perhaps the time for North Carolina to re-evaluate its approach to crime has come.

I humbly opine prevention through education and other social programs is the best answer to an ever-growing problem. Stopping crime before it happens should be the goal.

Prisons were created with the idea all reasonable effort would be made to rehabilitate persons sentenced to active terms of incarceration. Punishment would be limited to separation from loved ones along with the loss of liberty. Simply said, these people would be given opportunity to be better.

Prison officials are failing to even attempt to rehabilitate these men, women and children.

With longer prison sentences came overcrowding, unqualified "correctional officers" in understaffed facilities. North Carolina's prisons have become warehouses for human beings and a place of violent crime. The system has become unmanageable and a gross disservice to taxpayers.

Law abiding citizens have a vested interest in prisons returning people to society with the personal tools to become gainfully employed members of the community.

Even as one who has been incarcerated, the need for prison is very clear to me, however the need for reform in America's correctional system is even clearer to me.

Recruiting and retaining qualified law-abiding correctional staff, reducing violence and increasing access to meaningful educational and self-help programs would serve the public by reducing recidivism.

Jamel El-Amin, a self-employed paraprofessional was imprisoned in North Carolina for 12 months.