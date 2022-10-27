A murder case without a body.

Gregory Parks, Wilson County Courthouse, convicted of murder without a body Wilson Daily Times

North Carolina- The family of a young woman in Wilson North Carolina grew concerned when she did not come home. She was not answering her phone which was very unusual, but most disturbing was she had not contacted her little girl. Her family knew something awful must have happened.

The family of Isabel Chaveli Palacious had not seen her since Friday July 13, 2017. After several days they officially reported her missing to Wilson Police after receiving messages on social media saying she was hurt. Gloria Cortez, the aunt of the missing woman said she was contacted by a friend of her niece with rumors Palacious had been hurt. They were told she was last seen with a man who had been to prison for killing someone, for rape, and for prostitution of children. They were afraid.

Isabel Chaveli Palacios, last seen at 4710 Ward Blvd in Wilson, NC July 31 2017 Restoration Media

Who is Gregory Parks?

Gregory Park's criminal record began in 1991 when he was charged with assaulting a female, according to Wilson County Clerk of Court records. Parks was again charged with attempted rape in 1986 in Durham County and in Wake County in 1989. he was convicted and sentenced to prison in both cases. A check of the North Carolina Department of Safety website reveal Parks criminal convictions includes burglary, forgery, fraud and a long list of assaults on females.

Parks had been previously convicted in Wilson County Superior Court for prostitution of a minor and being a habitual felon on November15, and in 2017 was sentenced to a combined prison sentence of 13 years and ten months in prison, according to information listed on the North Carolina Department of Safety website. That conviction was later vacated by the North Carolina Court of Appeal citing lack of evidence.

Parks is reported to have earned a degree in paralegal studies through a correspondence course while serving one of his many prison sentences.

The investigation.

Police were led to 4710 Ward Blvd, after having spoken to several witnesses who placed Isabel Chavelli Palacios at Parks home the night she was last seen or heard from. When police arrived at the home, they located Palicios car in the driveway. Investigators determined the car had not been driven for several days, as reported by the Wilson Times Newspaper.

Gregory Parks, the homeowner said in an interview with a news outlet Palacios was at his home partying and decided to leave. He went on to say she had lost her keys and had to leave without them. He denied knowing where she went or what happened to her after she left his home walking. Police would later find her car keys in the home concealed behind a figurine.

Police did not believe Palacios left Ward Blvd. of her own free will. upon probable cause they obtained a search warrant for the home where she was last seen alive, Wilson Police detectives said.

What police found.

Police having strong probable cause to believe a crime had been committed at 4710 Ward Blvd. obtained a search warrant to enter the home, search the grounds and any vehicles on the property, said Detective Mike Summers.

Police say the confiscated two outside trash cans containing the base of a white lamp, an electric candle stick and pieces of carpet padding.

Wilson police detective and crime analyst Mike Summers said the form of a handprint was located on the wall in the back bedroom along with drag marks on the floor when sprayed with luminol, a chemical that turn a glow blue when in contact with latent blood that cannot been seen with the naked eye.

Police witnesses also testified the carpet from the bedroom had been removed and has never been found. police did find a room sized piece of carpet padding on a pile of trash a few doors from the Parks home that also tested positive for blood.

Palacios body has not been located.

The Arrest.

After a 30-day investigation, Gregory Parks was arrested on August 20, 2015.He was charged with First- Degree Kidnapping and First-Degree Murder. he was facing life in prison and prosecutors had a murder case without a body.

The Trial, what they must prove when there is not a body.

The Wilson County District Attorney must prove beyond a reasonable doubt the victim is dead with circumstantial evidence. they must eliminate other possible reason for the disappearance of a person such as voluntarily running away, elopement or kidnapping for money. Prosecutors often use know habits of the missing as well as the use of bank accounts and credit cards.

Gregory Parks trial was held in Greenville, North Carolina, a neighboring community due to pretrial publicity.

The prosecution presented overwhelming blood evidence proving a violent crime had been committed at 4710 Ward Blvd. on July 31,2015 and Isabel Chavelli Palacios was the victim of kidnapping and murder.

Gregory K Parks was convicted of second-degree kidnapping and second-degree murder under the felony murder rule where a death occurs in the commission of another felony, attempted second degree rape and obtaining property by false pretenses on November 15,2017, he was sentenced to life in prison. In North Carolina a life sentence is complete at death.

Wilson Police need your help in locating the remains of Isabel Palacios. Call 252 206 3012 with information leading to her body.