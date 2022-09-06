Teen killed in undercover drug sting.

Woodbridge, VA-Jaiden Malik Carter was shot during the execution of an undercover operation by Prince William County Police, ATF, and other local law enforcement agencies. The multi-agency task investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring ended with gun shots

Police say Carter was sitting in the front passenger area of a car at the residence located in Dale City area when he and one other man were shot by police.

Jaiden Carter 19 Woodbridge VA Family Photo

According to information released by Prince William County Police Monday, Jaiden Malik Carter, one of the men shot during the multi-agency task force operation into fentanyl distribution died from his injuries.

An attorney for the family said doorbell camera footage from a neighbor's home show the shooting was clearly unwarranted.

Another man who has not been identified was also shot and remain hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be released soon. A 18-year-old male was also at the scene was uninjured and not charged with any crime.

Prince William police have not released any information as to possible charges in the fentanyl distribution investigation however released the following statement.

"At the direction of Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham and Manassas City Police Chief Doug Keen, the regional Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated to conduct the criminal investigation into the officer’s actions during the incident. The Arlington County Police Department will lead the criminal investigation along with other members from agencies in the region serving on the team. Once a thorough investigation is complete, the matter will be reviewed by the Honorable Amy Ashworth, Commonwealth Attorney for Prince William County, for determination of criminal liability regarding the actions by police. No agency involved in the shooting will be a part of the criminal investigation. The Prince William County Police Department will remain the lead with regard to the release of information to the community and news media, in consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and CIRT. Further details surrounding what occurred during this incident will be released when available. In addition to the independent criminal investigation, both involved agencies will conduct separate administrative investigations. The detectives involved in this incident will be placed on routine paid leave by their respective agency as both investigations continue. At this time, investigators with CIRT are seeking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident."

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact authorities at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online. Any tips received will be relayed to CIRT investigators.



This is the second shooting in recent memory where federal authorities were involved ending in an unarmed man being shot dead by police.

Mario Bass Facebook

Mario Dantoni Bass, of Woodbridge was fatally injured when police along with federal authorities showed up to arrest him February 23,2018. He was also unarmed when approached by police, United States Marshals. Police have not released information to justify shooting Bass.

A spokesperson for the Bass family express grief and concern for the Carter family. " The outrage and pain continue as we witness another minority person shot dead in the name of the law by federal authorities here in Prince William County. We will approach the police chief with the demand local police discontinue use of federal authorities as the commonwealth attorney's office have sent a clear and convincing message law enforcement will not be held accountable for murdering people in the streets of this county."

"We notice police have begun to attempt to absolve themselves of responsibility by asserting it is not known if the bullets from the officer's weapon struck this young man. They are investigating they say. It is crazy they would suggest one of these victims shot the other, a neighbor who asked not to be named. They made all kinds of excuses for killing that guy at the hotel." He went on to say " this right here with this young boy, the community is hurting and afraid to let their young men out of the house alone"