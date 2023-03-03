Brian Johnson, the new Eagles offensive coordinator, was once the cover athlete of NCAA Football 10

Photo by EA Sports

PHILADELPHIA - Newly-promoted Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is one of the rising stars of the NFL coaching ranks.

Johnson, 36, has built a strong reputation as a quarterback guru and projects to have a future as a head coach down the line.

He’s gonna be a star one day, he’s gonna be a big-time head coach one day,” Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said of his coach.

In just two seasons as Hurts' quarterback coach, Johnson helped mold the former second-round pick into an NFL MVP candidate.

Before Johnson was an ascending NFL coach, though, he was a star quarterback with hopes of carving out a career as a player.

Johnson, a Texas native, began his collegiate career in 2004 at the University of Utah. As a freshman, Johnson saw limited action as the backup to Heisman Trophy finalist and longtime Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.

In 2005, Johnson took over the starting position and made ten starts before a season-ending knee injury cut his season short prematurely.

That season, he threw for 2,892 yards and 18 touchdowns. Against Wyoming, he was named the Mountain West Conference (MWC) Offensive Player of the Week for completing 32 of 45 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 67 yards and a touchdown. He was first in the MWC and fourth nationwide in total offensive yards with an average 337.0 yards per game.

After undergoing surgery in December 1, 2005, Johnson redshirted his 2006 season to recover.

He would return in 2007, though his numbers do not leap off the page.

During his final season at Utah, though, Johnson led the Utes to one of the most improbable runs in college football history.

In 2008, Johnson led the Utes to victories over Michigan, Oregon State, and a then 12th-ranked TCU, who had only previously lost one time to the future Big 12 champion Oklahoma.

In the final regular season game, Johnson lit up the BYU defense to the tune of 303 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 48–24 victory.

Utah's performance was good enough to secure a sixth-ranked ranking in the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) poll and the only BCS non-AQ conference team to secure a berth in a BCS game, the 2009 Sugar Bowl.

In the 2009 Sugar Bowl, Utah faced their steepest competition yet, an Alabama football team whose only loss this season was an SEC Championship defeat against Florida.

In the Sugar Bowl, Johnson led then-seventh-ranked Utah with 336 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in a 31–17 surprise upset over fourth-ranked Alabama. For his performance, Johnson was named the 2009 Sugar Bowl Most Outstanding Player.

Utah finished that season as the only undefeated team with a 13–0 record.

To commemorate such an impressive season, Johnson was chosen as the NCAA Football 10 cover athlete.

Photo by EA Sports

In an interview with ESPN, NCAA Football video game senior marketing director Kendall Boyd described what made Johnson the perfect cover athlete.

Each year we really try to focus on the leadership side of college football and reward certain teams," explains Boyd. "Leading off with Brian and Utah is a perfect example of this as our PlayStation3 cover boy. This is a team that ran the table and won every time the experts said they didn't have a chance. We really wanted to reward Brian and Utah for an excellent season that many in the media felt deserved a piece of the National Championship. For us at EA Sports, this plays into our overall direction for NCAA Football 10 and that every game counts. In college football, each week when a school plays, it is the most important game of the season and Utah proved week in and week out they made it count when it mattered."

Johnson finished his career as the winningest quarterback at Utah, compiling a career record of 26-7.

Once his playing career wrapped up, Johnson returned to his alma mater as the QB coach in 2010.

He then became the youngest offensive coordinator in the nation before making coaching stops at Mississippi State and Florida, where he helped develop notable quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Kyle Trask.

Now, as the offensive coordinator and likely play-caller for the Eagles this season, Johnson will once again have a chance to step up in a big way for his team.