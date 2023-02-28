Philadelphia, PA

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts applauds decision to promote longtime friend and mentor Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator

Jalyn Smoot

PHILADELPHIA - After a fruitful season as Jalen Hurts' quarterback coach, the Eagles promoted Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator.

Johnson, 36, received offers to become an offensive coordinator elsewhere but chose to remain in Philadelphia, according to Disney's Adam Schefter. He will replace former Eagles OC Shane Steichen, who departed to become the Colts' head coach.

Johnson served as the Eagles' quarterback coach for two seasons and was instrumental in the evolution of Jalen Hurts, who applauded the decision to promote Johnson to offensive coordinator.

He’s gonna be a star one day, he’s gonna be a big-time head coach one day,” Hurts said.

Johnson, a former star quarterback at the University of Utah, has drawn praise for his ability to simplify concepts for players. As we know, the path to success for a quarterback is mostly mental (the ability to read and manipulate defenses), and Johnson is one of the best at getting his signal-caller prepared for battle on Sundays.

Despite being young enough to play at just 36 years old, Johnson has already amassed an impressive coaching resume.

Johnson began his coaching career at his alma matter, Utah, in 2010, where he served as the quarterbacks coach.

He later accepted the same role at Mississippi State, where he mentored 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Dak Prescott.

At Mississippi State, Johnson helped inspire one of the best offenses in program history and the team appeared in three consecutive bowl games.

Johnson also coached at the University of Florida before accepting a role with the Eagles.

As the Gators' offensive coordinator, Johnson helped develop quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts.

In Philly, Johnson has been equally as effective and the early returns on his partnership with Hurts has been promising.

Hurts' refinement from his rookie season to now has been nothing short of incredible.

His passing efficiency and overall effectiveness as a pocket passer improved dramatically.

Johnson has been a family friend to Hurts since he was young, which may be why the two were able to get on the same page so quickly.

Coach Brian is like family — I’ve known him since I was 4 years old,” Hurts said Tuesday. “My dad actually coached him at Baytown [Texas] Lee High School. I grew up watching him play. Got a lot of love for him. Crazy how it works. He was actually recruiting me to go play at Mississippi State when Dak left.”
So now it’s kinda all fell into the right place, I guess, so I’m excited to be working with him,” said Hurts, who was speaking publicly for the first time since the end of the season.

Over the past two seasons, since Johnson was hired in Philly, Hurts has produced 6,845 passing yards with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,544 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns. This past season, Hurts inserted himself into the MVP conversation en route to a narrow Super Bowl loss.

With Johnson now serving as the offensive coordinator, expect the evolution of Hurts to continue as the Eagles continue to expand the playbook.

