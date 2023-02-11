Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes make history as the youngest quarterback matchup in Super Bowl history

Photo by Philadelphia Eagles Instagram screenshot

ARIZONA - All-Pro quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes will help usher in a new era in the NFL when the two square off in an epic Super Bowl showdown in Arizona.

Not only will this be the first Super Bowl to ever feature two Black quarterbacks, but it will also be the youngest quarterback matchup in the rich history of the Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts, a captain of the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, is only 24 years old.

Patrick Mahomes, who was recently awarded the NFL MVP award, is 27 years old.

Collectively, Hurts and Mahomes have only made 125 starts in their respective NFL careers. For comparison's sake, future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, who beat Mahomes in the Super Bowl a couple of seasons ago, made 335 starts in his NFL career.

Despite their youth, both quarterbacks are well accomplished at the NFL level, and each has their team primed for Super Bowl success.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles enter Super Bowl LVII on a wave of momentum. The team flossed their teeth with the Giants and 49ers in the previous playoff rounds, dispatching them both in blowout fashion.

Now, the team looks to secure its second Super Bowl pennant in five years.

On the other side of the ball, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs looked equally impressive. Led by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, the Chiefs have won three AFC championships in the last five years.

By far the biggest challenge the Eagles have faced all season, the Chiefs look to secure a win in Arizona.

The Philadelphia Eagles are small favorites in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. The odds opened at Eagles favored by 1 point shortly after the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship and has since moved to 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 points.

Super Bowl LVII will be held on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The game will be broadcast at 6:30 p.m. on FOX. Viewers can also stream Super Bowl LVII live on YouTube TV and fuboTV.