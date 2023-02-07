FBI director Chris Wray and Texas Governor Greg Abbott advocate for nationwide ban of TikTok

Photo by Getty Images

TEXAS - Governor Abbott and FBI director Chris Wray have been adamant that TikTok’s ties with the Chinese government cause widespread cybersecurity concerns.

Wray noted that the app collects data on its users that could be used for traditional espionage operations.

All of these things are in the hands of a government that doesn’t share our values, and that has a mission that’s very much at odds with what’s in the best interests of the United States. That should concern us,” Wray told an audience at the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy.

Eager to dismiss TikTok entirely, Governor Abbott announced a 'statewide plan to ban' the video-sharing app in Texas.

Texans, especially our state agencies and employees, must be protected from having sensitive information shared with the Chinese Communist Party," Abbott said.

The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our state must not be underestimated or ignored,” said Governor Abbott. “Owned by a Chinese company that employs Chinese Communist Party members, TikTok harvests significant amounts of data from a user’s device, including details about a user’s internet activity."

Governor Abbott has long opposed the popular video-sharing app TikTok. For months, Abbott has questioned the cybersecurity and data storage tactics of TikTok and has even inspired Texas universities to ban the app from campus Wi-Fi networks.

Since January, the University of North Texas, the University of Houston, and the University of Texas at Austin negated access to the video-sharing app on school Wi-Fi networks.

Abbott considers TikTok to be a "national security threat and a cybersecurity risk to all Texans" and has worked tirelessly to have the app banned in the United States.

Abbott is not alone in his plea, as members of Congress, as well as FBI director Chris Wray, have pushed for a legislative ban on the Chinese-owned social media app.

Amid concerns that the Chinese government is gaining access to critical information through the app, Governor Abbott introduced a plan to rid Texas of TikTok.

The new proposal, according to the bill's supporters, would aim to defend Americans from foreign foes who could try to use certain social media to spy on Americans, discover private information about them, and disseminate misinformation.

