Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFL

Jalyn Smoot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXeLU_0kfOuQhM00
Photo byPhiladelphia Eagles Instagram screenshot

ARIZONA - All eyes are on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts this week as the young MVP candidate aims to pioneer his team to a Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs.

As recently as a couple of years ago, though, before Hurts was a household name, the Eagles franchise quarterback went through some of the most challenging times in his life.

Specifically, during his collegiate career, where he split time between Alabama and Oklahoma, Hurts admitted he went through tribulations that shaped his character.

I feel like I was going through a really tough time in college," Hurts said at Super Bowl Media Day. "I was going through things that nobody else was going through."
I knew I was going through for a reason though," Hurts added. "I believe that faith without works is dead, so I had a lot of faith and put the work in and never stopped believing in myself."

Hurts didn't specify which challenges he overcame but seemed to hint at his time at Alabama.

Hurts led the Roll Tide to the 2018 College Football Championship against Georgia before being unceremoniously benched in favor of future Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa after a scoreless first half.

Tagovailoa performed admirably and once Alabama secured the win, they all but gave up on Jalen Hurts, who won SEC Offensive Player of the Year a season prior.

Hungry for a starting role, Hurts left the SEC altogether and transferred to Oklahoma, where he blossomed into a Heisman candidate for the Sooners.

It was during this time, though, that Hurts leaned heavily on the encouragement of his grandmother, whose consistent counsel grounded Hurts during a whirlwind season in his life.

My grandmother sends me a message everyday," Hurts said. "Always some encouragement. Showing a lot of love. She keeps me rooted."

Hurts noted that his grandma has long been in his corner and isn't afraid to let him know when his communication is lacking.

She'll let me know when it's been too long since I've called her," Hurts joked.

Hopefully, Hurts is able to make some time to call her this week between all of his other Super Bowl media responsibilities.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Philadelphia# Arizona# Kansas City# Super Bowl# NFL

Comments / 34

Published by

Dallas-based reporter with a focus on business, major events, politics, music, and sports https://linktr.ee/JustJalyn_

Dallas, TX
20K followers

More from Jalyn Smoot

Vice President Kamala Harris announces $4.2 billion spending plan to prevent illegal immigration

WASHINGTON - Target and Nestle became the latest companies to join the pledge to VP Kamala Harris' migrant program when they contributed $950 million to the cause. The sizable, nearly $1 billion dollar contribution raised the combined total to $4.2 billion since Harris began accepting funds two years ago.

Read full story
1003 comments

Target, Nestle join $4.2 billion pledge to VP Kamala Harris' migration plan

WASHINGTON - Vice President Kamala Harris and the Partnership for Central America today announced more than $950 million in new private sector commitments in response to her Call to Action for Northern Central America, bringing the overall total to more than $4.2 billion since May 2021.

Read full story
1535 comments
Texas State

FBI director Chris Wray and Texas Governor Greg Abbott advocate for nationwide ban of TikTok

TEXAS - Governor Abbott and FBI director Chris Wray have been adamant that TikTok’s ties with the Chinese government cause widespread cybersecurity concerns. Wray noted that the app collects data on its users that could be used for traditional espionage operations.

Read full story
437 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott announces 'statewide plan to ban' TikTok in Texas due to its ties with the Chinese government

TEXAS - Governor Abbott has long opposed the popular video-sharing app TikTok. For months, Abbott has questioned the cybersecurity and data storage tactics of TikTok and has even inspired Texas universities to ban the app from campus Wi-Fi networks.

Read full story
1394 comments
Texas State

President Biden and Texas Governor Greg Abbott each take credit for the historically low U.S. unemployment rate

TEXAS - Jobs are on the rise in America, even more than economists anticipated. As a result, the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.4 percent, its lowest level since 1969. So much for moderation,”said Beth Ann Bovino, the chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings.“We certainly didn’t see it in this report.”

Read full story
1610 comments

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan nearly paralyzed after undergoing back surgery

WWE superstar Hulk Hogan has been active in the wrestling industry since the 1970s and the physical toll appears to be catching up to the iconic performer. Kurt Angle, a fellow former WWE champion and close friend of Hulk Hogan, shared details of Hogan's recent back surgery and the subsequent physical consequences.

Read full story
302 comments
Kansas City, MO

This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL history

PHILADELPHIA - After three eventful weeks of the NFL playoffs, the Super Bowl matchup is finally set- and it will be a historic one. The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will face the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII next month in Arizona.

Read full story
592 comments
Kansas City, MO

NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA - NFL veterans Jason and Travis Kelce could fulfill a childhood dream and become the first set of brothers to play each other in the Super Bowl. With only four teams remaining in the NFL postseason following an exciting divisional round, the Kelce brothers are each one win away from a trip to the Super Bowl.

Read full story
612 comments
Texas State

Texas-led coalition of 20 states to sue the Biden administration over "illegal" plan to welcome 30,000 migrants monthly

TEXAS - A coalition of 20 states, led by Texas, are suing the Biden administration over an immigration policy that they consider illegal. The lawsuit is centered around Biden's immigration policy that will grant 30,000 migrants legal entry into the United States each month for the next two years. In total, the program will bring 720,000 migrants to the U.S. by 2024.

Read full story
1855 comments
Texas State

House Democrats propose bill to give all Texas teachers a $15k pay raise

AUSTIN - Texas lawmakers filed a bill on Tuesday to provide all Texas teachers with a $15,000 pay raise. The legislative plan introduced by Austin Democratic Rep. James Talarico would provide school districts with adequate funding to increase the salaries of Texas teachers across the board.

Read full story
363 comments

World's largest plane is bigger than a football field and will help the U.S. military develop hypersonic travel

CALIFORNIA - After completing its longest flight to date, the world's largest plane is nearly ready to help the United States military develop hypersonic vehicles. The aircraft, called the Stratolaunch Roc, was partly designed by former Microsoft CEO Paul Allen and boasts a wingspan larger than a football field.

Read full story
216 comments
Dallas, TX

Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet train

TEXAS - For the last six years, Texas Central has pushed for the creation of a Dallas-to-Houston speed rail that would shuttle passengers between the two cities in just 90 minutes.

Read full story
513 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slices

LOS ANGELES - To promote the return of its famous "Big New Yorker" style slices, Pizza Hit had the absurd (yet awesome) idea to make the largest pizza ever. The Big New Yorker is an extra-large, extra-cheesy pizza that's about 30% bigger than the large-sized pizza currently sold at the chain. A fan favorite in the 90s, Pizza Hut decided to celebrate the return of the famous pizza in a big way.

Read full story
934 comments
Texas State

Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with China

TEXAS - Universities across Texas have begun restricting access to the TikTok on campus Wi-Fi networks after Governor Abbott expressed concerns over the app developers' ties with China.

Read full story
641 comments
Yuma, AZ

Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortage

YUMA, Ariz. - Two Arizona farmers raised concerns about migrant crossings contaminating their crops as migrants walk over their fields from the U.S.-Mexico border, Fox News reported Monday.

Read full story
1919 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteers

FORT WORTH, Texas - An abandoned, Texas-based KKK headquarters is being converted into an arts center after being purchased by a non-profit coalition. The building, now owned by Transform 1012 N. Main St, will be named after Fred Rouse, the first lynching victim in Dallas.

Read full story
54 comments
Denton, TX

UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss Universe

NEW ORLEANS - R'Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model, and University of North Texas graduate, was crowned the 71st Miss Universe on Saturday night. The competition took place in New Orleans where Gabriel edged out 83 other contestants, including Venezuelan runner-up Amanda Dudmel.

Read full story
3 comments

Legendary musician Stevie Wonder helped create MLK Day with a tribute song to Dr. King

Stevie Wonder is one of the most influential artists of all time. The famous voice behind hit songs “Ribbon in the Sky,” “Superstition” and “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” Wonder has won the fourth-most Grammy awards (25) ever. He is one of just three artists to win Album of the Year award three or more times.

Read full story
54 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor Greg Abbott criticized President Biden to his face during a trip to survey the border

TEXAS - Governor Abbott has been one of the most vocal critics of President Biden since he took office. The Texas governor has routinely criticized his laws and policies, especially regarding immigration, and often blasts Biden on social media and TV appearances.

Read full story
2863 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy