This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL history

Jalyn Smoot

Photo byImage Courtesy of the National Football League

PHILADELPHIA - After three eventful weeks of the NFL playoffs, the Super Bowl matchup is finally set- and it will be a historic one.

The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will face the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII next month in Arizona.

Amazingly, this will be the first Super Bowl to ever feature two Black starting quarterbacks- Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.

All season long, Hurts and Mahomes have been compared to one another as the two made their case for the MVP award with stellar performances this season.

Now, the talented duo will have the opportunity to compete for something even more prestigious- a chance to lead their team to a Super Bowl win.

A battle of the No.1 seeds in their respective conferences, the Eagles and Chiefs matchup feels like a heavyweight title fight.

In one corner, from Philadelphia, you have one of the most talented, well-rounded rosters in the National Football League.

Led by All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles notched a franchise-record 14 wins in the regular season, and that momentum has carried over into the postseason.

Following two dominant playoff wins, the Eagles are the first team in NFL history to score 30+ points while allowing fewer than 10 in back-to-back postseason games, highlighting just how talented they are on both sides of the ball.

In the other corner, from Kansas City, stands the most formidable foe the Eagles have faced all season in the Chiefs.

Fueled by Patrick Mahomes and the innovative genius of offensive guru Andy Reid, the Chiefs have morphed into the NFL's newest dynasty.

The Chiefs have made three Super Bowl appearances in the last five years(!) and were just four points shy of reaching the championship round yet again last year.

Even with the reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes hampered by a sprained ankle, the Chiefs' offense is still potent enough to cause fits.

Again, this matchup feels more like Ali vs Frazier than it does David vs. Goliath.

Both teams had 14 wins this regular season. Both teams advanced to the Super Bowl in dramatic fashion. And, most importantly, both teams have generational talents at the quarterback position.

Whether this game becomes a shootout or a defensive slugfest, both teams are built for it, and football fans should be excited about what this matchup has in store.

The Philadelphia Eagles are small favorites in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. The odds opened at Eagles favored by 1 point shortly after the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship and has since moved to 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 points.

Super Bowl LVII will be held on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The game will be broadcast at 6:30 p.m. on FOX. Viewers can also stream Super Bowl LVII live on YouTube TV and fuboTV.

