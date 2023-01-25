House Democrats propose bill to give all Texas teachers a $15k pay raise

Photo by Creative Commons

AUSTIN - Texas lawmakers filed a bill on Tuesday to provide all Texas teachers with a $15,000 pay raise.

The legislative plan introduced by Austin Democratic Rep. James Talarico would provide school districts with adequate funding to increase the salaries of Texas teachers across the board.

Rep. Talarico’s bill would also include a 25% bump for support staff in schools — such as nurses, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, and counselors.

“Raising teacher pay is the single best educational investment we can make as a state and would provide true property tax relief,” Talarico told reporters.

Talarico highlighted the record budget surplus for Texas as a reason to increase the pay of state educators.

Texas entered the 2023 legislative session with a record-setting $32.7 billion budget surplus, according to an announcement by the state’s top revenue estimator Glenn Hegar.

Formulating a plan to spend the lofty surplus has been a heavy topic of debate all month. For Rep. Talarico, though, the answer is simple - pay Texas teachers.

Talarico noted that Texas educators are paid $7,500 a year less than the national average and hopes to narrow the gap with the proposed bill.

It’s no wonder that thousands of educators are leaving the profession,” he said. “We have an emergency teacher shortage in the state and it requires emergency action by the Legislature.”

The National Center for Educational Statistics estimates that the average teacher wage in Texas is roughly $58,000, placing the state among the lowest 10 states nationwide.

With a $15,000 pay increase across the board, the average pay for Texas teachers would leapfrog into the top ten nationwide.

Without change, though, Talarico believes the Texas education system may suffer.

If we don’t see significant increases in school funding for all, our public education system in the state of Texas will continue to deteriorate,” Talarico said.

While unlikely to pass in the GOP-controlled Legislature, the bill’s supporters said they hope to inspire an urgent conversation about teacher pay.

Talarico and Irving Democratic Rep. Terry Meza, both former schoolteachers, said they hope to attract bipartisan support for the pay raise bill.

Meza and Talarico pointed out that the plan would raise Texas' average teacher pay from its current level of roughly $56,000 to around $74,000, propelling it to the seventh-highest state in terms of teacher compensation.

“This bill aims to make Texas one of the best places in the country when it comes to teacher quality and school quality,” Meza said.