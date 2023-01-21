Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet train

Photo rendering of high-speed Dallas-to-Houston train Photo by Image Courtesy of Texas Central

TEXAS - For the last six years, Texas Central has pushed for the creation of a Dallas-to-Houston speed rail that would shuttle passengers between the two cities in just 90 minutes.

The project appeared to be dead in the water following the resignation of its project leader but was given new life this month after a major Texas Supreme Court ruling.

In a 5-3 vote, justices granted Texas Central eminent domain, which gives the company the legal right to force landowners to sell their property to them.

To put it plainly, Texas Central can now begin acquiring land to build the rail upon.

We are appreciative to the Texas Supreme Court for their time and consideration of this important issue as we continue work on this innovative high-speed passenger train rail," Texas Central said in a statement following the ruling.

Before the ruling, the proposed speed rail seemed unlikely since Texas Central couldn't acquire enough land to build upon. Now, being granted eminent domain, Texas Central can begin finding real estate for the development.

Building the Dallas-to-Houston bullet train will cost roughly $30 billion dollars.

Despite its hefty price tag, its project managers believe it will be well worth the cost.

The proposed bullet train between Dallas and Houston could pump more than $36 billion into the state economy over the next 25 years, including more than $2.5 billion in local and state taxes, according to a study commissioned by the private firm developing the project.

If the railroad is built, Texas would benefit greatly. A lot of employment would be created and the Texas economy, which is already thriving, would be supported by connecting the two big cities.

It would also make the trip between Dallas and Houston much lighter.

Nearly 100,000 Texans, sometimes called “super-commuters,” travel back and forth between Houston and Dallas/Fort Worth more than once a week.

Additionally, thousands of college students travel between the two cities each year.

Still, even with the heavy demand, the train figures to be a few years away from being completed.

With Dallas set to host the MLB All-Star Game in 2024 and the FIFA World Cup in 2026, it is possible that Texas Central holds off on construction until then.

For more information on Texas Central and the proposed bullet train, please visit the official website here.