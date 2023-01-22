Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with China

Jalyn Smoot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzcSN_0kLUhbUY00
Photo byCreative Commons

TEXAS - Universities across Texas have begun restricting access to the TikTok on campus Wi-Fi networks after Governor Abbott expressed concerns over the app developers' ties with China.

Last month, Abbott called TikTok a " national security threat and a cybersecurity risk to all Texans" in a televised appearance on FOX. He then banned the app from all government-issued devices.

Recently, major Texas universities have begun shadow banning TikTok as well. This month alone, the University of North Texas, the University of Houston, and the University of Texas at Austin negated access to the video-sharing app on school Wi-Fi networks.

The University of Texas at Dallas and the Texas A&M system have also restricted access to the social media network.

This is kind of weird," said Dylan Spitaletto, a digital broadcast major at UNT. "Just last semester making TikToks was a part of our grade and now we can't even use it on the school Wi-Fi."

Spitaletto, 22, is a senior at the Mayborn School of Journalism and graduates this spring. Over the years, he has seen a lot at UNT, but a social media ban is a new wrinkle.

They [UNT] didn't even announce that it would be banned," Spitaletto told NewsBreak. "I opened the app a couple times this morning and it was stuck on the loading screen."

Students from the University of Houston and the University of Texas at Austin shared a similar experience on Twitter and Instagram.

The University of Texas was the first campus to restrict TikTok access on campus.

In an email sent to UT students, the university cited cybersecurity risks as reasons for the sudden embargo.

The university is taking these important steps to eliminate risks to information contained in the university’s network and to our critical infrastructure,” UT-Austin technology adviser Jeff Neyland wrote in the email. “As outlined in the governor’s directive, TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices — including when, where and how they conduct internet activity — and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government.”

UNT had a similar motivation in banning the video-sharing app.

Laken Rapier, chief communications officer for the University of North Texas, said the university decided to swiftly remove TikTok from the campus Wi-Fi network, despite its popularity amongst students.

As a result of Governor Abbott’s directive to all state agencies banning employees from using or downloading TikTok on all state-issued or managed devices and environments, the UNT System immediately moved into action to implement several controls across all of its campuses and locations," Rapier said in a statement. "These actions include leveraging endpoint configuration management tools, as well as blocking access via our networks."

Last month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources to devise a plan to guide state agencies on how to handle the use of TikTok on personal devices, including those that have access to a state employee’s email account or connect to a state agency network.

Now, it appears that more state entities are growing .

In a statement, a representative from TikTok said they are disappointed by the news.

We’re disappointed that so many states are jumping on the political bandwagon to enact policies that will do nothing to advance cybersecurity in their states and are based on unfounded falsehoods about TikTok,” spokesperson Jamal Brown wrote.
“We’re especially sorry to see the unintended consequences of these rushed policies beginning to impact universities’ ability to share information, recruit students, and build communities around athletic teams, student groups, campus publications, and more.”

Looking ahead, it is likely that even more Texas public schools begin banning the app, though that has not yet been confirmed.

