Governor Abbott criticizes Biden's plan to open borders and accept 720,000 migrants

TEXAS - President Biden recently announced a new plan that will grant 30,000 migrants legal entry into the United States each month for the next two years.

The plan excludes asylum seekers from Mexico and instead focuses on assisting migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua to gain citizenship.

The new plan aims to make the migration process relatively seamless.

This new process is orderly,” Biden said. “It’s safe and humane, and it works.”

Although the new plan is much more immigration friendly than the former, particularly the system in place during the Trump administration, Biden acknowledged it would not remedy all immigration issues.

The actions we’re announcing will make things better, but will not fix the border problem completely,” Biden said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is amongst the earliest scoffers of the new plan. In a televised appearance on Fox News, Abbott ripped Biden's immigration proposal.

"It is outrageous that Joe Biden is not doing more," Abbott said. " The American people recognize Biden’s open border policies are responsible for this crisis."

Abbott has long been one of the most vocal political rivals to Biden. With Texas squarely in the middle of the immigration imbalance, Abbott has often taken aim at President Biden, claiming that he has not been strict enough with border patrol and security.

For months, Abbott has overseen a state-funded program that buses migrants to various cities around the United States.

Last September, this initiative sparked national outrage when Abbott bused migrants directly to the residence of VP Kamala Harris.

Abbott said in a statement that he will continue to send migrants to Washington, will continue indefinitely until those in the oval office make a trip down south.

The Biden-Harris Administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years," Abbott said in September. "Our supposed Border Czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to even visit the border to see firsthand the impact of the open border policies she has helped implement, even going so far as to claim the border is ‘secure.’ Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C. until President Biden and Border Czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border."

Given his long, documented disdain for Biden's approach to immigration, it is not shocking to see Abbott bashing the president in the news once again.