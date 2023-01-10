Governor Abbott criticizes Biden's plan to open borders and accept 720,000 migrants

Jalyn Smoot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtNuY_0k7GnjeB00
Photo byGetty Images

TEXAS - President Biden recently announced a new plan that will grant 30,000 migrants legal entry into the United States each month for the next two years.

The plan excludes asylum seekers from Mexico and instead focuses on assisting migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua to gain citizenship.

The new plan aims to make the migration process relatively seamless.

This new process is orderly,” Biden said. “It’s safe and humane, and it works.”

Although the new plan is much more immigration friendly than the former, particularly the system in place during the Trump administration, Biden acknowledged it would not remedy all immigration issues.

The actions we’re announcing will make things better, but will not fix the border problem completely,” Biden said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is amongst the earliest scoffers of the new plan. In a televised appearance on Fox News, Abbott ripped Biden's immigration proposal.

"It is outrageous that Joe Biden is not doing more," Abbott said. " The American people recognize Biden’s open border policies are responsible for this crisis."

Abbott has long been one of the most vocal political rivals to Biden. With Texas squarely in the middle of the immigration imbalance, Abbott has often taken aim at President Biden, claiming that he has not been strict enough with border patrol and security.

For months, Abbott has overseen a state-funded program that buses migrants to various cities around the United States.

Last September, this initiative sparked national outrage when Abbott bused migrants directly to the residence of VP Kamala Harris.

Abbott said in a statement that he will continue to send migrants to Washington, will continue indefinitely until those in the oval office make a trip down south.

The Biden-Harris Administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years," Abbott said in September. "Our supposed Border Czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to even visit the border to see firsthand the impact of the open border policies she has helped implement, even going so far as to claim the border is ‘secure.’ Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C. until President Biden and Border Czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border."

Given his long, documented disdain for Biden's approach to immigration, it is not shocking to see Abbott bashing the president in the news once again.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Texas# Immigration# Republican# Government

Comments / 673

Published by

Dallas-based reporter with a focus on business, major events, politics, music, and sports https://linktr.ee/JustJalyn_

Dallas, TX
11K followers

More from Jalyn Smoot

Maine State

Maine resident wins $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Friday the 13th

MAINE - A lucky ticket holder in Maine matched all six numbers to win an estimated $1.35 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot. After three months of draws that failed to produce a winner, the winning numbers were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and gold Mega Ball 14.

Read full story
33 comments

President Biden approves a mobile app that makes entering the U.S. easier than ever

WASHINGTON - U.S. Border officials said on Thursday that asylum-seekers at the Mexico border can now use a mobile app to plan a time to gain entry into the United States. This process is meant to discourage unauthorized crossings, which has been a major issue in southwest regions like Texas and Arizona.

Read full story
1936 comments
Frisco, TX

Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams

FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.

Read full story
51 comments
Oakland, CA

Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacy

OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha announced plans to build 150 "Little Town Libraries" in the Oakland area to promote neighborhood book sharing and childhood literacy.

Read full story
121 comments
Dallas, TX

Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet train

TEXAS - For nearly six years, Texas Central pushed for the construction of a Dallas-to-Houston bullet train to connect the two populous cities. The proposed high-speed rail would cost $30 billion to build and would shuttle passengers between Dallas and Houston in just 90 minutes.

Read full story
350 comments

President Biden creates border plan that will give 30,000 migrants legal entry into the U.S. each month

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he is modifying a plan that allow 30,000 migrants to legally enter the United States each month. The plan aims to bolster restrictions for those entering the country through the southern border and will instead focus on assisting migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua.

Read full story
3284 comments

Southwest Airlines offering $300 vouchers to passengers affected by its holiday season meltdown. Is it enough?

Over the holidays, Southwest Airlines experienced widespread flight cancellations due to the winter storm that left thousands of families stranded across the country. From Dec. 22 to Dec. 29, when holiday travel is the heaviest, over 15,000 flights were canceled, causing mayhem at airports across the country.

Read full story
11 comments
Fort Worth, TX

TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National Championship

FORT WORTH- Unranked entering the season, TCU is now headed to the College Football Playoff National Championship game for the first time in its school history. TCU, who went a perfect 12-0 en route to a Big 12 championship, defeated Michigan by a score of 51-45 in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. The game marks the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl in history.

Read full story
24 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott says Texas is the “most dominant economic force” in the United States

TEXAS - Texas is evolving into an economic titan and Governor Abbott wants the world to know. Earlier today, the Texas governor spoke glowingly of the Lone Star economy on Twitter.

Read full story
186 comments

Three-time World Cup champion and Brazilian "king of soccer" Pelé dies at 82

RIO DE JANEIRO — The soccer star Edson Arantes do Nascimento — known around the world as Pelé — has died at 82. He'd been battling complications from colon cancer and was admitted into a hospital in São Paulo last month.

Read full story
3 comments

Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal

SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.

Read full story
1554 comments

Wells Fargo ordered to refund a record $3.7 billion to consumers after latest financial scandal

SAN FRANCISCO- Federal regulators penalized Wells Fargo with a record $3.7 billion fine last week for widespread mismanagement throughout the years that harmed over 16 million consumer accounts.

Read full story
142 comments
Dallas, TX

Mavericks honor Dirk Nowitzki with a statue featuring his signature fadeaway

DALLAS- Following Dirk Nowitzki's final home game in 2019, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban promised to have the "biggest, most badass statue ever" built in front of the American Airlines Center to honor the legend.

Read full story
9 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles have an NFL-best eight players named to the 2023 Pro Bowl roster

PHILADELPHIA- The Pro Bowl roster will feature a lot of midnight green this year. The NFL announced the 2023 Pro Bowl rosters today and the Eagles boast a league-high eight Pro Bowlers.

Read full story
2 comments

Google outbids Apple for NFL Sunday Ticket streaming rights

The National Football League announced a multi-year agreement with Google today that will grant YouTube TV exclusive streaming rights to Sunday Ticket. Sunday Ticket has been looking for a new home since its deal expired with DirecTV.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in Dallas

PHILADELPHIA - There will be no love lost this holiday season between storied rivals Eagles and Cowboys when the two face off this Christmas Eve. After jumping out to an impressive 13-1 start, the Eagles are one win shy of clinching the No.1 seed and locking up home-field advantage this postseason.

Read full story
6 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons

Jalen Hurts has broken an NFL record (again)Photo byGetty Images. PHILADELPHIA- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is in a class of his own after setting a new NFL record in last week's win over the Giants.

Read full story
27 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas border

TEXAS - Governor Abbott confirmed that he has sent over 8,000 migrants to our nation's capital to draw the attention of vice president Kamala Harris. Overall, Abbott's bus program has sent 14,300 migrants to sanctuary cities, and 8,400 of them have been sent to the doorstep of VP Kamala Harris, tweeted Abbott.

Read full story
2075 comments
Texas State

Texas is no longer an option to host billionaire Marc Lore's $400B "utopian smart city" coming in 2030

TEXAS - Former Walmart CEO and Minnesota Timberwolves owner Marc Lore is planning to build a "utopian smart city" that would rival the size of San Francisco by 2030. Lore proposed the idea last year, stating that he wants Telosa to serve as a global example of an ideal city.

Read full story
107 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy