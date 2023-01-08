President Biden creates border plan that will give 30,000 migrants legal entry into the U.S. each month

Photo by Getty Images

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he is modifying a plan that allow 30,000 migrants to legally enter the United States each month.

The plan aims to bolster restrictions for those entering the country through the southern border and will instead focus on assisting migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua.

The new regulations build on an ongoing initiative to thwart Venezuelans trying to enter the country, which was launched in October and resulted in a sharp decline of Venezuelans approaching the southern border.

This new process is orderly,” Biden said. “It’s safe and humane, and it works.”

With the new plan in place, Biden advised asylum seekers to finish the process before arriving at the border.

Do not, do not just show up at the border,” Biden said. "Stay where you are and apply legally from there.”

This new program seems like a turn of a new leaf for the United States. During the Trump administration, the country was adamant about limiting immigration as much as possible.

Border patrol expansion, increased border walls, and tricky immigration policies were the theme of the previous four years.

Now, President Biden appears to be ready to welcome migrants with open arms.

Under the new plan, the U.S. will accept 30,000 people per month from the four nations for two years and offer the ability to work legally, as long as they come legally, have eligible sponsors, and pass vetting and background checks.

President Biden correctly recognized today that seeking asylum is a legal right and spoke sympathetically about people fleeing persecution,” said Jonathan Blazer, the American Civil Liberties Union’s director of border strategies. “But the plan he announced further ties his administration to the poisonous anti-immigrant policies of the Trump era instead of restoring fair access to asylum protections.”

The new regulation may allow 360,000 citizens of these four countries to join the United States legally each year, a sizable number. However, a much greater number of immigrants from those four nations have been detained 82,286 times in November alone as they tried to enter the United States on foot, by boat, or while swimming.

Although the new plan is much more immigration friendly than the one in place during the Trump administration, Biden acknowledged it will not remedy all immigration issues.

The actions we’re announcing will make things better, but will not fix the border problem completely,” Biden said.

Border security has been a heavy topic of debate during the Biden administration. Since the end of last September, over 2 million illegal immigration arrests have been made at the Texas-Mexico border.

This is the first time this figure has ever surpassed 2 million arrests. The dire state of the border has caused Republicans to pressure Biden to tighten his grip on immigration.

While this new plan likely won't satisfy everyone, it should severely reduce illegal immigration, which was the ultimate goal.