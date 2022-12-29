Three-time World Cup champion and Brazilian "king of soccer" Pelé dies at 82

Photo by Getty Images

RIO DE JANEIRO — The soccer star Edson Arantes do Nascimento — known around the world as Pelé — has died at 82. He'd been battling complications from colon cancer and was admitted into a hospital in São Paulo last month.

His death was confirmed by his manager, Joe Fraga. The Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo said the cause was multiple organ failure, the result of the progression of colon cancer.

A hero in his native Brazil and a global icon to millions of others, Pelé was one of the most transformative athletes in history and his loss has already caused shockwaves worldwide.

Before Pelé, 10 was just a number," Brazilian soccer star Neymar wrote on Instagram. "I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé has changed it all. He turned football into art."

Pelé boasted one of the most unrivaled legacies in the history of soccer. The Brazilian native was the youngest player to score in and win a World Cup game, doing so at just 17 years old.

Additionally, Pelé is the only player to win the World Cup three times.

I wish he had gone on playing forever,” Clive Toye, a former president and general manager of the Cosmos, wrote in a 2006 memoir. “But then, so does everyone else who saw him play, and those football people who never saw him play are the unluckiest people in the world."

In 2000, Pelé was voted World Player of the Century by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) and was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the Century.

His 1,279 goals in 1,363 games, which includes friendlies, is recognized as a Guinness World Record

Pelé is one of the few who contradicted my theory,” Andy Warhol once said. “Instead of 15 minutes of fame, he will have 15 centuries.”

Pelé certainly has a legacy that will long outlive him on Earth. His impact both on and off the field will never be forgotten.

He gave a voice to the poor, to black people and especially: He gave visibility to Brazil," Neymar said on Instagram. "Football and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King!”

A true champion in every sense of the world, Pelé will be missed by his adoring fans.