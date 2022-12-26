Dallas, TX

Mavericks honor Dirk Nowitzki with a statue featuring his signature fadeaway

Jalyn Smoot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtTCF_0jurcdSy00
Photo byJalyn Smoot/NewsBreak

DALLAS- Following Dirk Nowitzki's final home game in 2019, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban promised to have the "biggest, most badass statue ever" built in front of the American Airlines Center to honor the legend.

This year, on Christmas, Cuban delivered on his promise and immortalized Nowitzki with a statue that captures his signature fadeaway jumper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BL1wf_0jurcdSy00
Photo byGetty Images
What a day! Thanks so much to Mavericks organization and Mark Cuban," Nowitzki tweeted. "I'm truly honored and humbled."

Nowitzki attended the statue ceremony with his family, including his 7-year-old son Max, who stood beside him as the statue was unveiled.

“It was emotional,” Nowitzki said. “It felt like the sun was just perfect, shining right on it.”

Nowitzki has long been a fan favorite in Dallas and the statue is the latest testament to that. His career in Dallas revolutionized the NBA and his impact cannot be overstated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kr0yL_0jurcdSy00
Dirk Nowitzki poses with Bill Russell and the 2011 NBA Finals trophyPhoto byGetty Images

Over his 21-year career, all with the Mavericks, Nowitzki produced one of the most impressive bodies of work in basketball history.

Nowitzki, known for his impeccable footwork and unstoppable jumper, ranks sixth on the NBA all-time scoring list- one spot behind Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

Amongst foreign-born players, Nowitzki has the most points (31,560) and three-pointers made (1982).

Additionally, Nowitzki led one of the most improbable playoff runs in sports history.

En route to the 2011 NBA Finals victory, Nowitzki and the Mavs defeated the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers, a young Thunder team that featured Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook, and the Big 3 of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh in Miami.

Eleven years removed from their Finals feud, James spoke glowingly of Nowitzki and his newly erected statue.

It had to be a fadeaway one-legger," James said of Nowitzki's statue after the Mavericks' 124-115 win over the Lakers. "It had to be. No question about it. Dirk is a legend. He's an icon. I think he's the greatest international player ever."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hr86e_0jurcdSy00
Photo byJalyn Smoot/NewsBreak

Attending the ceremony were several of Nowitzki’s former Mavericks teammates, including current Dallas coach Jason Kidd. Current Mavericks players, including the face-of-the-franchise Luka Doncic, were gathered near the stage as well.

“I’m just happy for him,” Doncic said. “He deserves all these things that are happening to him. It was amazing. That statue looks amazing and he deserves it.”

Nowitzki cherished the fact that his parents Jorg and Helga and sister Silke made the trip from the family’s native Germany.

I think what makes this so special is we have three generations of Nowitzki’s here and this thing will be here long after we are gone and other generations come here and be proud.”

The statue was sculpted by artist Omri Amrany, who has created statues honoring other NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O'Neal.

Amrany inscribed the motto 'Loyalty Never Fades' at the base of the statue as a nod to the loyalty Nowitzki has for Dallas.

The phrase was actually created by Nowitzki himself after the Mavs tasked him with finding a phrase for his statue.

“I just sat down and thought, ‘What do people associate with you here in Dallas?’ " Nowitzki said. He boiled it down to his fadeaway jumper and his 21 seasons of loyalty.

Thus, the 'Loyalty Never Fades' motto was created.

It’s just a fun fact that it happens to be 21 letters; that was more luck than really designed,” he said. “I just wanted to think of something that people associate me with here and in my new home, and I felt it fit perfectly.”

Nowitzki's loyalty is not the only thing that won't fade anytime soon, as the statue designer Amrany predicts the statue should hold for nearly 500 years.

Nowitzki’s down the line, hopefully at some point, wherever they may be in the world, can come here and see this thing. I think that’s the most emotional part," Nowitzki said through tears.

Nowitzki will likely receive another statue bust next year, where his first year of NBA Hall of Fame eligibility awaits. Nowitzki highlights a star-studded 2023 Hall of Fame class that features Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol, and Tony Parker.

