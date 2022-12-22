Eagles have an NFL-best eight players named to the 2023 Pro Bowl roster

Photo by Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA- The Pro Bowl roster will feature a lot of midnight green this year.

The NFL announced the 2023 Pro Bowl rosters today and the Eagles boast a league-high eight Pro Bowlers.

It's cool," Kelce said of the honor. "Hopefully, we're busier at that time of the year than having any of us go to the Pro Bowl."

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, receiver A.J. Brown, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, pass rusher Haason Reddick, running back Miles Sanders, cornerback Darius Slay, and center Jason Kelce will represent the Eagles in the upcoming Pro Bowl.

It will be the first Pro Bowl appearance for Hurts, Sanders, Dickerson, and Reddick.

Out of the Eagles nominated, Hurts was arguably the biggest lock to make the roster.

Hurts, 25, is firmly in the MVP discussion and has been the best quarterback in the NFC this year. He now adds Pro Bowler to his impressive 2022 season resume.

Hurts is the youngest quarterback to lead his team to a 13-1 start.

Additionally, Hurts recently became the first quarterback to rush for double-digit touchdowns in consecutive seasons, proving his Pro Bowl worthiness.

Even with a league-high number of Pro Bowlers, one can't help but feel like a few Eagles were snubbed from the roster.

Notably absent from the roster is Javon Hargrave, who has 10 sacks on the season and led all defensive tackles in fan voting.

Ten sacks don't get you in?" Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams tweeted in response to Hargrave being left out.

One could argue that James Bradberry, the Eagles starting cornerback parallel Darius Slay, also made a strong bid for a Pro Bowl nod.

Bradberry, who signed a one-year prove-it deal this offseason, has been better than advertised in Philly. On the season, Bradberry has the same number of interceptions and one less pass deflection than Slay- who was nominated to the Pro Bowl roster.

In the end, though, it will be eight Eagle representatives at the Pro Bowl, which is still an impressive figure.

The teams with the second-most Pro Bowl reps, the Chiefs and Cowboys, each have seven.

Baltimore Ravens (six), San Francisco 49ers (six) and Minnesota Vikings (five) are the only other teams with at least five Pro Bowlers.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will take place February 5, 2023, in at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.

For the first time, the event will consist of skills competitions and a non-contact flag football game, rather than holding an actual tackle football game.

The event will be televised nationally by ESPN, ABC, and Disney XD.