Google outbids Apple for NFL Sunday Ticket streaming rights

Photo by USA Today

The National Football League announced a multi-year agreement with Google today that will grant YouTube TV exclusive streaming rights to Sunday Ticket.

Sunday Ticket has been looking for a new home since its deal expired with DirecTV.

The new Sunday Ticket deal is worth $2.5 billion a year. This is a sizable uptick from the $1.5 billion DirecTV paid annually for the rights.

The length of the deal has not yet been announced but could mirror the 11-year pact the NFL made with Amazon.

This new deal ends a lengthy bidding war between Google and Apple, who were viewed as the lead contenders for the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket.

Google and Apple have long rivaled one another.

Over the years, the two tech giants have competed against each other in the phone, television, internet, and software industries. Streaming was just the latest wrinkle in its storied rivalry.

Negotiations for the streaming rights to the NFL carried on for more than a year and Apple and Google were deadlocked in a bidding war for its ownership.

Disney's ESPN and Amazon also showed interest but were not thought to be in as heavy a pursuit as the former.

Although Google ultimately landed the deal, Apple was briefly considered the favorite.

The NFL aggressively targeted Apple as a Sunday Ticket partner earlier this year, according to the New York Times. But once the league reached an agreement this fall to make Apple the presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, the pressure subsided.

As the urgency to cut a deal with Apple lessened, Google emerged as a dark horse candidate to land the NFL streaming rights.

Chief business officer of YouTube, Robert Kyncl, has been crucial to Google's pursuit of a deal. Although he will soon be leaving the company next year to become the chief executive of Warner Music Group, Kyncl remained focused on finalizing this deal for YouTube before he stepped down, according to the New York Times.

In the end, Kyncl got his wish, and Google landed the remaining NFL streaming rights.

YouTube will stream the package via YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime channels. According to the New York Times, Sunday Ticket will be offered as a premium service to those subscribers at a cost that is similar to what DirecTV currently charges.