Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in Dallas

PHILADELPHIA - There will be no love lost this holiday season between storied rivals Eagles and Cowboys when the two face off this Christmas Eve.

After jumping out to an impressive 13-1 start, the Eagles are one win shy of clinching the No.1 seed and locking up home-field advantage this postseason.

With three regular-season games remaining, the Eagles will get a few tries to accomplish this. First up, the Eagles will have a chance to clinch home-field advantage with a Christmas Eve victory over the Cowboys this weekend.

The Eagles will likely have to wage war without their captain Jalen Hurts, who suffered a shoulder injury last week against the Bears.

He’s attacking his rehab right now,” Sirianni said on the WIP Morning Show. “We’ll see what happens this week. It’s not something we deem to be long-term but we’ll see how it goes this week and see what happens this week and if he’ll be able to go at Dallas.”

Even without the MVP-candidate Hurts, the team boasts more than enough to get the win to spoil Christmas in Dallas.

Vegas seems to disagree with that sentiment, though, as the Cowboys opened as sizable favorites in light of the Hurts injury.

When betting lines for Week 16 were first posted late on Sunday night, the Eagles were installed as 1.5-point road underdogs against the Cowboys. Now, with Hurts likely out this week, the line has since moved, making the Eagles -5-point underdogs.

Last week, Micah Parsons made headlines when he appeared on Von Miller's podcast and openly questioned whether Jalen Hurts was a system quarterback.

“If we look at the Eagles,” he wondered, “is it Hurts or the team?”

A week later, and it appears as though we will get our answer.

Gardner Minshew, who started in Jacksonville for a year and a half before signing with Philly, will start in place of the injured Hurts. In his career, Minshew has completed over 63% of his passes and has a 41-12 TD-to-INT ratio, making him one of the better backup options.

I’m sure Gardner will get reps this week,” center Jason Kelce said. “He’s been here for a while. If he’s the guy that’s up, we’ll be ready to go. I think he’s done a good job when we’ve asked him before. Veteran player, played a lot of football in the NFL.”

With that said, the Eagles won't need Minshew to be Superman or play at the MVP level that Hurts was. With weapons all over the offense and stellar defense to complement him, Minshew simply needs to manage the game.

In his last start, against the Jets, Minshew completed 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns. His favorite target in that game was Dallas Goedert, who went off for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Fortunately for Minshew, Goedert has been activated off IR (shoulder) and could suit up for the Christmas Eve showdown against the Cowboys.

Goedert said that he is excited to return to the lineup no matter who is under center, but joked that he may remind Minshew of their previous success.

He’s just a smart football player,” Goedert said. “He’s going to take what the defense gives him. Maybe the Cowboys will be playing a little soft inside, worrying about DeVonta (Smith) and A.J. (Brown) and hopefully they forget about me so he can just dump it to me over the middle. That would be pretty nice.”

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles will have their hands full with a vaunted Dallas offense. This season, the Cowboys are third in total points and total points per game.

After a slow start, the Dallas offense has been rolling since Dak Prescott returned from a broken thumb.

Since Week 10, Dallas leads the league in passing touchdowns, so the Eagles secondary will need to communicate well.

Led by perennial Pro Bowler Darius Slay, though, the Dallas offense shouldn't be too much to handle.

In the last matchup between the two teams, the Eagles beat the Cowboys 26-17 in Week 6.

It's worth noting that Cooper Rush was the starter in that game, though, so now it will be the Eagles' turn to play with a backup quarterback.

For more information on the Christmas Eve matchup or to buy tickets, please visit the official NFL website here.