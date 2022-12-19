Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons

Jalen Hurts has broken an NFL record (again) Photo by Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is in a class of his own after setting a new NFL record in last week's win over the Giants.

Hurts' third-quarter sprint into the end zone was his 10th rushing touchdown of the season, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to have double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons (Hurts also had 10 rush TD in 2021).

Additionally, Hurts (two) and Cam Newton (three) are the only quarterbacks with multiple such seasons in their career.

Setting NFL records has been a recurring theme in the young career of Hurts, who also became the youngest quarterback in NFL history (25) to lead his team to a 13-1 record.

Drafted as one of the most promising dual-threat quarterbacks in recent memory, it's impressive how quickly Hurts has developed at the pro level.

After enduring questions about his franchise quarterback potential, Hurts has proven to be one of the most dynamic players in the league.

Hurts, who leads all NFC quarterbacks in Pro Bowl votes, has put on a show in 2023. His improved throwing mechanics and passing efficiency have been the story of his MVP-caliber season.

Though many consider him to be a run-first quarterback, Hurts leads the NFL with a 108.4 passer rating. Hurts is on pace to become the first player in NFL history to have a passer rating of 100-plus and 10 rushing scores in a season.

His stellar play this season is a large reason why the Eagles are just one win shy of clinching the top seed in the NFC.

In addition to the No.1 seed in the conference, Hurts could be entitled to some hardware by the season's end as well.

Since Week 1, Hurts' MVP odds have skyrocketed. His 32 total touchdowns this season are the second-most in the league, trailing only Patrick Mahomes.

Additionally, Hurts has 11 games with multiple touchdowns this season, which is tied for the most in the league. On Sunday, Hurts rushed for three touchdowns in a win over the Bears. It marked the second time Hurts has rushed for three scores in a single game (11/22/21 vs New Orleans).

Whether his historic season is rewarded with an MVP award remains to be seen, but Hurts should be proud of the strides he has made as a player.

With only one required to clinch the top seed in the NFC, Hurts and the Eagles are primed for a deep postseason run- one that could end with another Super Bowl parade on Broad Street.