Texas is no longer an option to host billionaire Marc Lore's $400B "utopian smart city" coming in 2030

Aerial renderings of the city Photo by Telosa

TEXAS - Former Walmart CEO and Minnesota Timberwolves owner Marc Lore is planning to build a "utopian smart city" that would rival the size of San Francisco by 2030.

Lore proposed the idea last year, stating that he wants Telosa to serve as a global example of an ideal city.

The mission of Telosa is to create a more equitable, sustainable future. That’s our North Star,” Lore said in a promotional video. “We are going to be the most open, the most fair, and the most inclusive city in the world.”

Lore continued by stating that Telosa will be a hybrid of some of the most successful regions in the world.

What we're trying to do is combine some of the best [traits] of different cities in the world and bring it together," said Lore. "So think of Telosa being as vibrant and diverse as New York City.. combined with efficiency, safety, and cleanliness found in a city like Tokyo..combined with the social services, sustainability, and the governance model of a city like Stockholm."

The proposed city will cost $400 billion to build and will include an eco-friendly design.

Photo by Telosa

Aerial renderings of the city Photo by Telosa

Telosa would include renewable resources to power the city, autonomous cars, diverse housing options, and a 15-minute commute for people to access work, school, and other amenities.

The envisioned city would be built over time in a few phases, according to Bloomberg. In the first phase, which should be completed in 2030, 50,000 people will live in a circular neighborhood that spans 1,500 acres. After being completely populated, the city would surround the initial phase with additional tiers of communities, each of which would cover 1,500 acres.

By the end, Lore expects Telosa to rival the population density of San Francisco.

When Lore announced his plans to build a city last September, Texas was among a shortlist of southwest regions considered to host Telosa.

A year later, though, Texas may be out of the running.

In an exclusive interview with the NY Post, Lore revealed that Arizona, Nevada, and Utah are the leading candidates to host Telosa.

Further fueling the belief that Texas is out are the visual renderings of the city, which include mountain ranges.

Photo by Telosa

A lot of things are bigger in Texas, but mountain ranges simply aren't one of them. It seems Lore plans to set up shop further west.

Telosa avoiding the Lone Star State may actually benefit Texas, which faces major overpopulation and housing issues.

It's also difficult to envision Lore's utopian desires manifesting in a traditionally conservative Texas political climate.

Still, it will be interesting to see where Telosa ends up. Creating a San Francisco-sized city out of thin air is unheard of and the 2030 deadline seems rushed. With so many deep-pocketed sponsors backing it, though, perhaps Telosa could be built without a hitch in that time.