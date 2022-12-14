Seattle, WA

The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in Seattle

Jalyn Smoot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZ8rF_0jicKQnU00
Photo byGary Stewart/AP

SEATTLE- Baseball Hall of Famer and longtime Mariner Ken Griffey Jr. is bringing an HBCU showcase to the MLB All-Star week in Seattle.

Major League Baseball (MLB), the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), and Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. jointly announced Tuesday the launch of the "HBCU Swingman Classic,” an annual All-Star experience for baseball student-athletes from Division-I programs at Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU).

Fifty HBCU athletes will participate in a showcase that will highlight the rich talent pool of baseball players attending historically black universities.

I am excited to help these kids get the national attention that they don’t receive compared to other college baseball programs. Over the years, we have seen the decline of African American players, not because they don’t want to play, but rather because they haven’t been seen,” Griffey said in a statement with MLB and the MLB Youth Foundation."

Griffey has worked diligently over the last few years to increase Black representation in baseball. Last year, the former all-star was hired as a senior advisor to the MLB commissioner. Now firmly in the mix of the MLB brass, Griffey says he "wants to see more kids play the greatest game in the world" and help clear obstacles that limit that.

College scholarships for baseball are not comparable to other sports, and a lot of families cannot afford to pay the difference. So, this effort is the industry coming together to give these kids an opportunity to play the game they love on the national stage. Financial restrictions prevent them from going to schools that give more exposure. The HBCU Swingman Classic will try and close that gap.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJFRp_0jicKQnU00
Photo byMajor League Baseball

The MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation will support the HBCU Swingman Classic, which will honor the history and tradition of HBCU baseball programs and give 50 HBCU baseball players the chance to display their talent on a national platform. The student-athletes will be selected by a committee consisting of Griffey Jr., representatives from the MLB and MLBPA, and scouts.

Major League Baseball is thrilled to continue to work alongside Ken Griffey Jr. and the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation to bring this groundbreaking event to MLB All-Star Week,” said Tony Reagins, Chief Baseball Development Officer, MLB. “Highlighting the talent at HBCU Baseball programs is an important part of how we connect with college baseball while also improving African American representation at all levels of our game. We are excited to offer this opportunity to these players and for our fans to witness this new All-Star experience.”

Reagins noted that the MLB wanted to ensure that HBCU athletes were given more opportunities to be seen by pro scouts.

We think it’s important to highlight the relationship that we want to establish with HBCUs,” said Reagins. “We already do the Andre Dawson Classic in February at the start of the college season. But we wanted to make sure that we put these kids in a situation where, one, they can be seen by pro scouts. Two, give them an opportunity to be mentored, see opportunities within the industry if they don’t make it to professional baseball."

In Griffey, there is perhaps no better ambassador to lead this initiative. Griffey is one of the most accomplished Black players in baseball history and was the inspiration behind thousands of young athletes choosing baseball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKoQr_0jicKQnU00
Photo byGetty Images

During his illustrious career, Griffey batted .284 while amassing 2,781 hits, 630 home runs, and 1,836 RBI. His 630 home runs are the 6th-most all-time while his 1,836 RBI rank 16th in MLB history. He is one of 9 players to ever record multiple 50-home run seasons.

Griffey also won a ton of hardware during his day. Among his many honors are the 1997 AL Most Valuable Player award, 13 All-Star Game selections, 10 Gold Glove Awards, and 7 Silver Sluggers.

He was voted MVP of the 1992 Midsummer Classic, led the AL in home runs four times, won the Home Run Derby three times, and was the youngest player ever to be selected to the MLB All-Century Team in 1999 at the age of 29.

With him at the helm, the HBCU Swingman Classic may quickly live up to its name.

More announcements on the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic will be released in the following months. For more information on the 2023 MLB All-Star week in Seattle, visit the official Mariners website here.

# Seattle# Baseball# HBCU# MLB# College

Comments / 3

