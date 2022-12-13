The NBA announces that the MVP award has been renamed after basketball icon Michael Jordan

Photo by National Basketball Association

The NBA's Most Valuable Player award will now be named after one of the league's most legendary players, Michael Jordan.

The rebranded MVP award was unveiled by the league Tuesday morning and the yearly winner will now receive the Michael Jordan Trophy. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will retroactively receive the first version of the new trophy after winning MVP during the 2021–22 season.

Our new collection of trophies celebrates some of the greatest and most impactful players in the history of the NBA,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “As we recognize the league’s top performers each season, we also pay tribute to the legends who embody these prestigious awards.”

Jordan, a five time MVP in his own right, is perhaps the perfect athlete to name the award after.

During his illustrious career, the Hall of Famer also earned six NBA championships, six NBA Finals MVP Awards, 11 All-NBA Team selections, 14 NBA All-Star selections, three NBA All-Star Game MVP Awards, 10 scoring titles, an NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award, an NBA Rookie of the Year Award and selections to the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.

Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBA

Jordan, who spent most of his career pioneering the Chicago Bulls dynasty, was the living definition of the Most Valuable Player, and will now have his name attached to that honor forever.

The new trophy, which represents an NBA player's road to achieving an MVP, was designed by former Nike, Inc. VP of Innovation Special Projects Mark Smith in collaboration with Jordan. Smith has collaborated with Jordan brand countless times over the last 20 years.

I’m incredibly honored to have created the NBA’s MVP trophy in partnership with Michael Jordan,” said Smith. “Sculpting Michael’s vision of his own pursuit of athletic achievement into this award has been the opportunity and challenge of a lifetime. As we worked together on this project, it was very important to Michael that the figure not be a likeness of him, but instead that the recipient should be able to see himself in the award. For Michael, naming the award in his honor was recognition enough.”

Artist Victor Solomon will be tasked with designing the trophy each year.

While working alongside the NBA to reimagine the league’s trophy offerings, our singular goal was to create a cohesive collection of honors worthy of the athletes who raise them,” artist and trophy designer Victor Solomon said in a statement. “These trophies celebrate the hard work of the players who reach the pinnacle of individual excellence while honoring the NBA legends who have defined that greatness.”

The bronze trophy features a player breaking out of a rock to reach for the ultimate rock — a crystal basketball. From the bottom to its top, the patina of the trophy grows more burnished — “raw to refined” — signifying the MVP’s hard work and progression from entering the league to achieving the NBA’s greatest individual honor. The trophy’s reach symbolizes an MVP’s endless chase for greatness.

The league also announced five other reimagined trophies on Tuesday that will honor other former NBA icons. The other renamed awards are:

The Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy for Defensive Player of the Year

The Wilt Chamberlain Trophy for Rookie of the Year

The John Havlicek Trophy for Sixth Man of the Year

The George Mikan Trophy for Most Improved Player

The league also unveiled a new award for Clutch Player of the Year, named after Jerry West, who played in nine NBA Finals and made 14 straight All-Star teams.

Voted on by a media panel, this award will be given to the player who delivers the most in crunch time for his team.

There are few greater thrills as a basketball player than coming through for your teammates and fans when they need it most,” said West, Special Advisor, LA Clippers. “This new trophy will be awarded to the player who best delivers in those moments.”

Each new award will be given annually starting at the end of this season.

For more information on the rebranded awards, visit the official NBA website here.