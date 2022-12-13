The NBA announces that the MVP award has been renamed after basketball icon Michael Jordan

Jalyn Smoot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AErSw_0jhAIpkS00
Photo byNational Basketball Association

The NBA's Most Valuable Player award will now be named after one of the league's most legendary players, Michael Jordan.

The rebranded MVP award was unveiled by the league Tuesday morning and the yearly winner will now receive the Michael Jordan Trophy. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will retroactively receive the first version of the new trophy after winning MVP during the 2021–22 season. 

Our new collection of trophies celebrates some of the greatest and most impactful players in the history of the NBA,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “As we recognize the league’s top performers each season, we also pay tribute to the legends who embody these prestigious awards.”

Jordan, a five time MVP in his own right, is perhaps the perfect athlete to name the award after.

During his illustrious career, the Hall of Famer also earned six NBA championships, six NBA Finals MVP Awards, 11 All-NBA Team selections, 14 NBA All-Star selections, three NBA All-Star Game MVP Awards, 10 scoring titles, an NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award, an NBA Rookie of the Year Award and selections to the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOGu6_0jhAIpkS00
Photo byAndrew D. Bernstein/NBA

Jordan, who spent most of his career pioneering the Chicago Bulls dynasty, was the living definition of the Most Valuable Player, and will now have his name attached to that honor forever.

The new trophy, which represents an NBA player's road to achieving an MVP, was designed by former Nike, Inc. VP of Innovation Special Projects Mark Smith in collaboration with Jordan. Smith has collaborated with Jordan brand countless times over the last 20 years.

I’m incredibly honored to have created the NBA’s MVP trophy in partnership with Michael Jordan,” said Smith. “Sculpting Michael’s vision of his own pursuit of athletic achievement into this award has been the opportunity and challenge of a lifetime. As we worked together on this project, it was very important to Michael that the figure not be a likeness of him, but instead that the recipient should be able to see himself in the award. For Michael, naming the award in his honor was recognition enough.”

Artist Victor Solomon will be tasked with designing the trophy each year.

While working alongside the NBA to reimagine the league’s trophy offerings, our singular goal was to create a cohesive collection of honors worthy of the athletes who raise them,” artist and trophy designer Victor Solomon said in a statement. “These trophies celebrate the hard work of the players who reach the pinnacle of individual excellence while honoring the NBA legends who have defined that greatness.”

The bronze trophy features a player breaking out of a rock to reach for the ultimate rock — a crystal basketball. From the bottom to its top, the patina of the trophy grows more burnished — “raw to refined” — signifying the MVP’s hard work and progression from entering the league to achieving the NBA’s greatest individual honor. The trophy’s reach symbolizes an MVP’s endless chase for greatness.

The league also announced five other reimagined trophies on Tuesday that will honor other former NBA icons. The other renamed awards are:

  • The Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy for Defensive Player of the Year
  • The Wilt Chamberlain Trophy for Rookie of the Year
  • The John Havlicek Trophy for Sixth Man of the Year
  • The George Mikan Trophy for Most Improved Player

The league also unveiled a new award for Clutch Player of the Year, named after Jerry West, who played in nine NBA Finals and made 14 straight All-Star teams.

Voted on by a media panel, this award will be given to the player who delivers the most in crunch time for his team.

There are few greater thrills as a basketball player than coming through for your teammates and fans when they need it most,” said West, Special Advisor, LA Clippers. “This new trophy will be awarded to the player who best delivers in those moments.”

Each new award will be given annually starting at the end of this season.

For more information on the rebranded awards, visit the official NBA website here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Chicago# Basketball# NBA# Michael Jordan# Sports

Comments / 97

Published by

Dallas-based reporter with a focus on business, environmental justice, music, politics, and major events https://linktr.ee/JustJalyn_

Dallas, TX
5715 followers

More from Jalyn Smoot

Texas State

Texas border wall construction to ramp up in 2023, Governor Abbott confirms

TEXAS - Gov. Abbott announced that Texas will continue construction of the border wall all of next year. While securing the border is the federal government's responsibility, Texas will not sit idly by as this crisis grows, Abbot said of the immigration crisis. "Texas is responding with the most robust and comprehensive border plan the nation has ever seen."

Read full story
141 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas border

TEXAS - Governor Abbott confirmed that he has sent over 8,000 migrants to our nation's capital to draw the attention of vice president Kamala Harris. Overall, Abbott's bus program has sent 14,300 migrants to sanctuary cities, and 8,400 of them have been sent to the doorstep of VP Kamala Harris, tweeted Abbott.

Read full story
440 comments
Texas State

Texas is no longer an option to host billionaire Marc Lore's $400B "utopian smart city" coming in 2030

TEXAS - Former Walmart CEO and Minnesota Timberwolves owner Marc Lore is planning to build a "utopian smart city" that would rival the size of San Francisco by 2030. Lore proposed the idea last year, stating that he wants Telosa to serve as a global example of an ideal city.

Read full story
58 comments
Seattle, WA

The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in Seattle

SEATTLE- Baseball Hall of Famer and longtime Mariner Ken Griffey Jr. is bringing an HBCU showcase to the MLB All-Star week in Seattle. Major League Baseball (MLB), the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), and Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. jointly announced Tuesday the launch of the "HBCU Swingman Classic,” an annual All-Star experience for baseball student-athletes from Division-I programs at Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU).

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and Dallas

TEXAS- Billionaire athlete Tiger Woods announced that he will soon be expanding his successful putt golf chain PopStroke to the Lone Star State. The famous golfer tweeted that a Houston-area PopStroke will open next week on December 16 at noon. It will be the first Texas-based PopStroke golf resort.

Read full story
14 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott calls TikTok a cybersecurity threat to all Texans and bans the app from government-issued devices

TEXAS - Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott took aim at the TikTok platform, calling it a "national security threat and a cybersecurity risk to all Texans" in a televised interview with FOX.

Read full story
132 comments
Houston, TX

Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this December

TEXAS- Billionaire golfing legend Tiger Woods announced that he will soon be expanding his successful putt golf chain PopStroke to the Lone Star State. The famous golfer tweeted that a Houston-area PopStroke will open next week on December 16 at noon. It will be the first Texas-based PopStroke golf resort.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

$295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium could boost Dallas’ chances of hosting the FIFA World Cup Finals in 2026

DALLAS- Dallas is rumored to be in contention to host the next FIFA World Cup Finals and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is doing his due diligence to get AT&T Stadium prepared for the grand stage.

Read full story
8 comments
Dallas, TX

NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in Irving

ARLINGTON- AT&T Stadium will undergo major renovations over the next two years. Longtime Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is expected to approve a $295 million renovation plan for the stadium, the most expensive renovations for the Cowboys' home since it was built in 2009, according to sources.

Read full story
41 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx native Tyshawn Jones becomes the first Black two-time Thrasher Skater of the Year

NEW YORK- For the second time since 2018, Bronx native Tyshawn Jones has won the Thrasher Skater of the Year award. Jones joins skate legends Danny Way and Chris Cole on an exclusive list of skaters to win SOTY twice.

Read full story
2 comments

Cowboys star Micah Parsons rips President Biden for excluding U.S marine in prisoner swap with Russia

DALLAS- President Biden completed a prisoner exchange with Russia on Thursday that freed WNBA star, Britney Griner. Griner, imprisoned overseas for ten months, was detained on Feb. 17 after Russian authorities accused her of carrying hashish oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.

Read full story
1512 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott sends another bus of migrants to VP Kamala Harris’ D.C residence, invites her to visit the Texas border

TEXAS - Gov. Abbott has sent roughly 300 migrants to vice president Kamala Harris’ home and doesn’t plan to stop soon. For months, Gov. Abbott has overseen a state-funded program that buses migrants to various cities around the United States. In September, this initiative sparked national outrage when Governor Abbott bused migrants directly to the residence of VP Kamala Harris.

Read full story
2365 comments
Earle, AR

18-year old Jaylen Smith becomes the youngest Black mayor in America after winning hometown election in Arkansas

EARLE, Ark. -The City of Earle has chosen 18-year-old Jaylen Smith to serve as its next mayor, making him the nation's youngest Black mayor. Smith, an Earle native and recent high school graduate, defeated Nemi Matthews Sr. in a runoff election. Election results showed that Smith received 218 votes as opposed to Matthews' 139.

Read full story
16 comments

Frontier Airlines' new $600 unlimited flight pass sounds too good to be true but could be exactly what travelers need

DENVER- After teasing the idea for weeks in exclusive emails to customers, Frontier has made the all-you-can-fly pass GoWild! available for purchase on its website. The promotional cost for a year of flights is $599, which covers the entire domestic map, including Puerto Rico. GoWild! was initially only available to adult passengers, but recently announced that a children's version can be purchased as well.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies sign superstar infielder Trea Turner to one of the largest deals in Philly sports history

PHILADELPHIA- Luxury tax be damned; the Phillies are all in this upcoming season. Today, the Phillies signed all-star shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract, according to MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel.Signing Turner will almost assuredly incur an additional luxury tax penalty for the Phillies, as this will be the second year in a row that the team is above the $230 million tax threshold. For a team that desperately wants to return to (and win) the World Series, though, this is what it takes.

Read full story
16 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles players team up off the field to deliver “A Philly Special Christmas” album

Eagles linemen Jason Kelce (left), Lane Johnson (middle), and Jordan Mailata (right) are bringing the holiday cheerPhoto byPhiladelphia Eagles Instagram screenshot. PHILADELPHIA- It’s the holiday season and this year Eagles offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata are gifting fans with a festive music album.

Read full story
12 comments
Fort Worth, TX

TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football Playoffs

TCU is the first Big 12 team to go undefeated since 2009Photo byTCU Athletics. FORT WORTH, Texas- TCU defeated Iowa State 62-14 to secure a perfect season. The blowout victory put an exclamation mark on what has been a historic season for the undefeated Horned Frogs. Even without star Quentin Johnston, who was sidelined with an ankle injury, TCU was able to dismantle Iowa State and punch their ticket to the Big 12 Championship.

Read full story
20 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Here’s how St. Louis plans to spend the $790 million received in the Rams relocation settlement

ST. LOUIS- A year after reaching a record settlement with the NFL and former Rams owner Stan Kroenke, the St. Louis region has a tentative plan in place on how to spend it. Before breaking down how the hundreds of millions will be allocated, let’s first take a quick look at how we got here.

Read full story

Jason David Frank -- who played Tommy Oliver and the White Ranger in the debut 'Power Rangers' series- dies at 49

Photo bySaban Entertainment Courtesy of Everett Collection. Actor Jason David Frank, made famous for his role as Tommy Oliver in the 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' television series, has passed away at 49.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy