18-year old Jaylen Smith becomes the youngest Black mayor in America after winning hometown election in Arkansas

Photo by Jaylen Smith Facebook screenshot

EARLE, Ark. -The City of Earle has chosen 18-year-old Jaylen Smith to serve as its next mayor, making him the nation's youngest Black mayor.

Smith, an Earle native and recent high school graduate, defeated Nemi Matthews Sr. in a runoff election. Election results showed that Smith received 218 votes as opposed to Matthews' 139.

The newly elected Smith celebrated the historic win on his Facebook page, saying "it's time to build a better chapter of Earle, Arkansas."

In an interview with FOX13 last month, Smith discussed his objectives should he become the mayor of Earle.

“First, I want to improve public safety here. Secondly, tear down abandoned houses … transportation here for the community, bring a grocery store here,” he said.

Earle carries a population of roughly 2,000 people, according to the latest U.S. census.

Even though it is a relatively small town, it is impressive to see someone so young achieve mayoral status.

“You’re never too young to want to make a difference in your community,” Smith stated.

It wasn't exactly a cheap win either, as his opponent Matthews is deeply entrenched in the Earle community.

Matthews, who lost to Smith, serves as the street superintendent of Earle. He is also a lieutenant for the Earle police department. In total, his service to the city of Earle spans four decades.

Matthews has since congratulated Smith on his victory and wishes him well moving forward.

Now that Smith has been elected, the real work will begin. Even though Earle is a small town, the workload that comes with being mayor is likely to be a lot to manage for a recent high school graduate.

If it's one thing Smith has shown us thus far, though, is that he will not allow his youth to deter his goals.

Already the youngest mayor in America, it will be interesting to see what else he has in store.