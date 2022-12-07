Frontier Airlines' new $600 unlimited flight pass sounds too good to be true but could be exactly what travelers need

Photo by Getty Images

DENVER- After teasing the idea for weeks in exclusive emails to customers, Frontier has made the all-you-can-fly pass GoWild! available for purchase on its website.

The promotional cost for a year of flights is $599, which covers the entire domestic map, including Puerto Rico. GoWild! was initially only available to adult passengers, but recently announced that a children's version can be purchased as well.

Since launching the GoWild! Pass earlier this month, we’ve received countless requests to include children in the program,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines. “We’ve been hard at work building the program infrastructure to make that happen and are now thrilled to expand the program to include children, who can now enjoy the unlimited flight benefits GoWild! offers, along with their parents.”

The GoWild! pass can be used to book flights scheduled on or after May 2, 2023. U.S. domestic flights can be reserved and confirmed the day before departure, while flights to and from overseas locations can be reserved and confirmed up to ten days in advance.

After the first year, the promotional price will no longer be available and Frontier will begin charging $1999 for pass renewal. The one-year clock is set to begin on May 2, 2023.

Sounds pretty sweet right? Pay a one-time fee and Frontier will fly you wherever you want to go. Simple enough, right?

Well, there are a few minor hang-ups. For starters, there will be 60+ blackout dates, including holidays, to which the pass will not be able to apply. Additionally, domestic flights can only be confirmed one day ahead of time, so scheduling plans may be a bit tricky.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that Frontier is an ultra-low-cost carrier, so they will charge travelers for things like luggage, making the GoWild! pass less cost-effective than anticipated. For those with Frontier Airlines status, this will be less of a concern but is still something to keep an eye on.

Still, even with the potential drawbacks, travelers should be thrilled to see airlines begin offering unlimited flight passes. Flight tickets have long been considered too costly and plans like this can help lessen the blow for those that travel often.

Even with the blackout dates, it's wild to think that one can book 200+ roundtrip flights for less than $1000 dollars.

For those that take to the skies often, this could be incredibly beneficial. Even for those that don't fly as regularly, it would be nice to have an all-you-can-fly pass at your disposal.

To learn more about the Frontier GoWild! pass, please visit the official website here.